New Cliffs of Moher Board Appointed

CLARE County Council has announced the appointment of new members to the Board of Cliffs of Moher Centre Ltd. The new members will be involved in overseeing the policy planning and governance of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience in Clare. The Board is chaired by entrepreneur and businessman Bobby Kerr, and also comprises individuals with a diverse knowledge of the tourism industry, product development, marketing, commercial development, finance, local government, local community and governance.

A new strategy for the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience will be developed over the coming months following consultation with key stakeholders.

The newly appointed members of the Board of Cliffs of Moher Centre Ltd are:

· Bobby Kerr (Chairperson of Board) – Irish entrepreneur and businessman. He is the chairman of Insomnia Coffee Company. Recently he was a “dragon” on the Irish version of Dragons’ Den.

· Councillor Bill Slattery – Elected member for Clare County Council for Fine Gael for West Clare Municipal District since 2011

· Councillor Richard Nagle – Elected member of Clare County Council for Fianna Fail for West Clare Municipal District

· Edmund O’Connor – Former County Manager, South Tipperary County Council

· Geraldine Enright – Director of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience and company secretary

· Paul Keeley – Director of Commercial with Failte Ireland and has had a number of marketing roles with Failte Ireland since joining them in 2004

· Lisa Walshe – HR and legal professional with HSE

· Leonard Cleary – Director of Rural Development Clare County Council & Executive Director of the Cliffs of Moher Centre Limited

· Dr. Deirdre O’Loughlin – UL Lecturer in management and marketing who is originally from Clare.