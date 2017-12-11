New Bishop of Galway appointed

BISHOP Brendan Kelly was announced as the new Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and as Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora today (Monday). The 71-year-old is a native of Derrybrien in South Galway.

The episcopal appointment by Pope Francis was announced at the Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and Saint Nicholas, in Galway City. Bishop Brendan has spent the last 10 years serving as Bishop of Achonry and he takes over from Michael Canon McLoughlin, who has been Diocesan Administrator since the retirement of bishop, Martin Drennan 16 months ago.

It is planned that Bishop Brendan’s installation ceremony will take place in Galway Cathedral on February 11, 2018, the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Among Bishop’s appointments has been as curate in Kilvara and parish priest of Lisdoonvarna.