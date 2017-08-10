New app promotes trails in Ennis

HOW can visitors, or even locals for that matter, best explore the streets of Ennis and its many amenities? A new Adventure Walks Clare app, promoted by Clare Sports Partnership, can send you in the right direction.

Users of this new app can choose from four different trails in Lees Road and three in Ennis town.To complete each trail, there are a series of questions to be answered or clues to find as you work your way through the trail.

It is suitable for all ages and abilities and, more importantly, it is free.

The app was launched last week at Lees Road by Clare County Council cathaoirleach Tom McNamara. Also present at the launch were Tim Forde, general manager, sports and recreation, Clare County Council, and others involved in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Catherine Ryan of the sports partnership said they decided to launch the app ahead of the All-Ireland Fleadh, as it would beneficial for the thousands of visitors who would like to take off on a walk. “This is great asset to our programme to get people out and about,” she said.