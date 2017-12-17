Munster GAA Council splash the cash

THE Munster GAA Council has announced details of the 2017 Development Grant Scheme, which has provided €1,004,700 in funding for club and school capital development projects.

Clare received €118,600 from 10 applications, Cork received €344,229 from 38 applications, Limerick received €185,258 from 18 applications, Kerry received €93,308 from 15 applications, Tipperary received €202,413 from 23 applications and Waterford received €60,886 from seven applications.

Funding is allocated based on the amount spent and on the category of development.

Local clubs were presented with their cheques at Clareabbey on Monday. According to council chairman, Jerry O’Sullivan, “These grants have supported an impressive range of capital development projects, with clubs investing close on €7,750,000 million in upgrading their facilities. This level of expenditure is testament to the strength of the GAA in the province and reflects the impressive vision of our clubs to continually improve facilities for players and supporters alike. The grants provided would not be possible without the great support we get from the many thousands of people who attend our games each year. We are very fortunate to have such loyal support and we are delighted to be able to redistribute income from games to the clubs and schools.”

Central Council provided €540,000, with the balance of €464,700 coming from the Munster Council’s own resources.

The Clare clubs that received grant aid are: Crusheen (€3,319), Ennistymon (€17,644), Feakle (€695), Kilmaley (€1,348), Kilmihil (€10,006), O’Callaghan’s Mills (€20,000), Sixmilebridge (€19,858), Banner (€7,591), Wolfe Tones (€9,380) and Whitegate (€19,251). Clubs to receive sanding grants were Newmarket (€2,000), Meelick (€1,362), Clondegad (€2,000), Broadford (€1,685.45), Scariff (€2,000) and Clarecastle (€2,000).

By sports editor Seamus Hayes