Mouthwatering hurling pairings

Attendances at the quarter finals of the senior and intermediate hurling championships are expected to show a big increase after this evening’s draw threw up some very exciting pairings.

Defending senior champions Ballyea will take on Newmarket while their predecessors Sixmilebridge have been paired with their neighbours and great rivals Cratloe.

In the intermediate competition Kilmaley will face Sixmilebridge while the clash of East Clare neighbours Scariff and Smith O’Briens is sure to be a big attraction.

The pairings are;

Senior hurling; Sixmilebridge v Cratloe; Clonlara v Tulla; Newmarket v Ballyea; Eire Og v Clooney-Quin;

Senior B hurling semi-finals; O’ Callaghans Mills vWhitegate; Inagh-Kilnamnona v St. Josephs

Intermediate hurling; Kilmaley v Sixmilebridge; Parteen v Newmarket; Scariff v Smith O’Briens; Broadford v Tubber;

Junior B hurling semi-finals; Whitegate or Newmarket v Feakle; Tubber v Inagh-Kilnamona