Gardaí confirm fatality following M18 collision

Traffic down to one lane atthe scene of an accident between a truck and a van on the M18 motorway near the Tulla road junction.

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M18 southbound between J12 and J13, Gort to Ennis Road this afternoon.
At approximately 1.20pm Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a truck and a car on the M18.
The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.
The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later this evening.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

