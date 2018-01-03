Home » Breaking News » More storms follow Eleanor
The waves pound the strand line at Kilkee on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph by John Kelly.

Apart for minor flooding in some costal areas and a power outage at Spanish Point, County Clare escaped lightly from Storm Eleanor, which swept the country last evening and late into the night.

Clare County Council staff members were out early today (Wednesday) to clear debris from roads and deal with some fallen trees.

Today, stormy conditions followed on the back of Eleanor. High tides, driven by strong gusting winds, made for dramatic scenes along many headlands, harbours and beaches.

Again the council’s senior engineer Tom Tiernan asked members of the public to exercise care around piers and resort car parks.

The waves crash over the pier at Kilkee on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph by John Kelly.

