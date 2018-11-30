Monster fundraiser for Tulla music exchange

Cnoc na Gaoithe in Tulla is to hold a monster Christmas fundraiser next Saturday December 8 to support a dance and music exchange to France next year.
The event, which takes place at Treacy’s West County Hotel in Ennis at 8.30pm sharp, expects to draw a large crowd.
The proceeds raised on the night will be used to fund 15 musicians and dancers from Cnoc na Gaoithe who will travel to the South of France in the New Year.
The exchange programme already saw a group of French musicians come to Tulla in July 2018.
The programme has facilitated not only an exchange of music and culture but has also developed ties between both groups.
Booking details can be obtained from Cnoc na Gaoithe, Tulla Post Office and Tulla Pharmacy. All are welcome to attend.