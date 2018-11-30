Home » Regional » East Clare » Monster fundraiser for Tulla music exchange
Cnoc na Gaoithe Cultural Centre, in Tulla. Photograph by John Kelly.

Monster fundraiser for Tulla music exchange

245 Views

Cnoc na Gaoithe in Tulla is to hold a monster Christmas fundraiser next Saturday December 8 to support a dance and music exchange to France next year. 
The event, which takes place at Treacy’s West County Hotel in Ennis at 8.30pm sharp, expects to draw a large crowd. 
The proceeds raised on the night will be used to fund 15 musicians and dancers from Cnoc na Gaoithe who will travel to the South of France in the New Year.
The exchange programme already saw a group of French musicians come to Tulla in July 2018.
The programme has facilitated not only an exchange of music and culture but has also developed ties between both groups. 
Booking details can be obtained from Cnoc na Gaoithe, Tulla Post Office and Tulla Pharmacy.  All are welcome to attend.

Tags

About Carol Byrne

Carol Byrne is a reporter at The Clare Champion newspaper reporting on news in the East Clare area and the arts. She also covers the courts in County Clare and has received four national awards for this coverage from the Law Society of Ireland. A Masters in journalism graduate of NUI Galway, she also holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Limerick in Music and Media Studies. She began her career interning at The Limerick Leader and Clare FM, before taking up a full time post at The Clare Champion in 2006.

Check Also

Musician Heidi relishing the trip east

Eoghan Moloney HEIDI Talbot has toured the world with ultra-popular musicians, including all-female group Cherish …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)