Minor and U-20 football teams named

The Clare under 20 and minor football teams for this weekend’s Munster championship games have been named. The under 20’s take on Cork in Pairc Ui Rinn on this Friday evening at 7.30p.m in the Provincial semi-final. Cork had a comfortable win over Tipperary last week while Clare will be making their first appearance in the competition this year.

The under 20 team is; Stephen Ryan (Kilrush) Jack Sheedy (St. Breckans) Jayme O’Sullivan (Wolfe Tones), Peter Collins (Doora-Barefield); Ikem Ubwueru(Eire Og), Mark Meaney (Coomeen) captain, Tom Hannan (Doora-Barefield; Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels), Jack Hannan (Doora-Barefield); Jonah Culligan (Ballyvaughan) Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry-Ibrickane), Sean Crowley (Kilmihil); Cian Shannon (ennistymon) Jack McGann(St. Breckans) Ross Phelan (Kilrush)

Meanwhile the minor football team to face Kerry in Saturday’s Provincial final at Pairc Ui Caoimh (throw in at 4.30p.m) has also been named and it is.Michael Garrihy (St.. Breckans); Jack Reidy (Shannon Gaels) Dara Conneely (Ennistymon), John Murphy (Ennistymon); Gavin D’Auria (Eire Og) Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon) Captain, Adam O’Connor (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); Chibby Okoye (Banner), Emmett McMahon(Kildysart); Thomas Kelly (Shannon Gaels), Cian McDonough (Doora-Barefield), Padraic O’Donoghue (Cooraclare); Kevin Keane(Corofin) Shane Meehan (Banner), Mark McInerney (Eire Og).

By Seamus Hayes