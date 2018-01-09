Minister Breen on US visit

The Minister of State with special responsibility for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen, continues a programme of engagements in the United States during which he will highlight developments in Ireland’s data protection environment and its steadfast commitment as an EU member state.

The programme will include 18 high-level meetings and events in San Francisco and Seattle, including a series of meetings with client companies and representatives of the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.

During the course of the visit, the Minister will use the opportunity to emphasise Ireland’s attractiveness as an investment location – as an English speaking, common law jurisdiction with direct access to Europe’s single market – and its commitment to EU membership, particularly in the context of Brexit.

Speaking in San Francisco, Minister Breen said,: “I am delighted to be here on the West Coast, it is a valuable opportunity to further strengthen the strong economic and cultural links between Ireland and the US. I look forward to meeting business leaders and members of the Irish community in both cities. Given the United Kingdom’s intention to leave the EU, there is no doubt that the importance of Ireland’s commercial relationship with the US will strengthen in its significance in the coming years as Irish companies sharpen their focus on the North American market.”

Minister Breen will also take the opportunity to highlight Ireland’s robust data protection regime and preparations for the General Data Protection Regulation coming into force in May 2018, as well as moves towards the creation of a Digital Single Market in Europe.