Met Éireann hailstones warning

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for hailstones for this afternoon (Wednesday) up to 3pm.

Hailstones are a year round occurrence in Ireland and can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature. The RSA has produced a short information video offering simple but effective advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road.

In addition, cruise control should be switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions.

If you find yourself caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones, here are some tips to be aware of from the RSA:

Reduce your speed without breaking

Warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights

Avoid sudden steering movements or breaking suddenly

Don’t forget to keep an eye on forecast and travel bulletins. For more information, check out this informative video from the RSA: