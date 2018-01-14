Home » News » Man dies in Kilkee drowning
The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter

Man dies in Kilkee drowning

A visitor to Kilkee died tragically at the weekend, when he drowned while at the bottom of a cliff on the Dunlickey Road in Kilkee. It is believed that the man was taking photographs.
The man is understood to be a Hungarian national who had been living in Galway. The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon with the local coast guard and Rescue 115 joining in the search, along with Kilrush Gardai. The man was located and brought to University Hospital Limerick where he subsequently died.

