Man charged following death of Karl Haugh

A 21 year old man is to appear in court in Ennis tomorrow morning in connection with the death of Karl Haugh at Marion Estate in Kilkee on Sunday morning.

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing have confirmed that one man has been charged in relation to the incident and he will appear before Ennis District Court, tomorrow morning, Tuesday August 8, at 11 am.

The two other men arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Haugh died at University Hospital Limerick having been stabbed at approximately 1.15am on Sunday morning at the Marion Estate.

An incident room has been set up at Kilrush Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact 065-9080550.

Mr Haugh’s funeral details have been confirmed. He will be reposing on Tuesday evening August 8 at St Senan’s Church, Kilkee from 6.30pm with prayers at 8pm. His funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 2pm followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

Mr Haugh is pre-deceased by his sister Stacey and is sadly mourned by his mother Bridget, father Joseph, baby daughter Evelyn Jane, grandmother Delia, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.