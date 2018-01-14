Limerick prove too strong in league final

Limerick 0-16 Clare 0-10

The manner in which Clare were outhurled by their great rivals Limerick in this afternoon’s Co-op superstores Munster league final at the gaelic grounds will give players and management alike plenty food for thought before they begin their league campaign in two weeks time.

Just one point, and that from a free, in thirty five minutes is a major cause for concern as is the fact that Clare registered a total of sixteen wides during the course of a tie in which Limerick dominated the physical exchanges throughout.

Played before an attendance of 3,209, the winners, beaten finalists in this competition last year, dominated for most of the tie

At the end of the first half in which the sides were level twice, the new champions led by two points, 0-8 to 0-6. Clare enjoyed their best spell in the opening minutes of the second half when they scored three unanswered points to lead for the only time in the game.

However, after the fourth minute of the second period Clare only managed one more point as the home side dictated matters

Limerick had early points from Aaron Guillane and Paul Browne who captained the side on the day, before Cathal Malone opened Clare’s account in the eighth minute. They were level at 0-4 each at the end of the first quarter but Limerick had the better of the final fifteen minutes of the half and deservingly held an 0-8 to 0-6 lead at the interval.

Clare fans were confident that things were going their way when their side hit three points in the opening four minutes of the second half to take a one point advantage but in the remaining thirty minutes they managed just one point from a free.

Wing forward Tom Morrissey who was named as the man of the match, landed three from play for the winners in that second period when Aaron Guillane added five to his first half tally of three as the home side dictated matters.

Seamus Hickey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Willian O’Meara, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrssey, Seamus Flanagan and Aaron Guillane were prominent for the winners. For Clare who played the last ten minutes with fourteen men after Jack Browne picked up a second yellow card, Patrick O’Connor, Diarmuid Ryan, Conor Cleary, David McInerney and Cathal Malone did best

Limerick; Nicky Quaid; Tom Condon, Seamus Hickey, Ritchie English; Diarmaid Byrnes, Dan Morrissey,William O’Meara; Paul Browne (0-1) Cian Lynch; Tom Morrissey (0-4), Darragh O’Donovan, Barry O’Connell (0-1); Aaron Guillane (0-8, 5f), Seamus Flanagan (0-1) Gearoid Hegarty (0-1);

Subs; Barry Murphy for O’Connell; David Reidy for Hegarty; Andrew La Touche-Cosgrove for T.Morrissey;

Clare; Andrew Fahy; Jack Browne, Conor Cleary, Patrick O’Connor; Diarmuid Ryan, David McInerney, David Fitzgerald;; Ryan Taylor, Colm Galvin; Cathal Malone (0-4) Tony Kelly (0-1), Niall Deasy (0-1); Shane O’Donnell, Cathal O’Connell (0-2) Podge Collins (0-1);

Subs; David Reidy (0-1) for Taylor; John Conlon for Deasy; Conor McGrath for Collins; Jason McCarthy for O’Connell; Seadna Morey for Fitzgerald

Referee; Cathal McAllister, Cork

By Seamus Hayes