Launch of Catholic Schools Week in Ennis

THE national launch of Catholic Schools Week will take place in St Flannan’s College, Ennis on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe, and local school principals will be in attendance along with student representatives and representatives from the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

Catholic Schools Week is an All-Ireland annual event, which invites Catholic schools to give expression in a special way to the ethos of Catholic education. Catholic Schools Week runs from January 28 to February 4.

This year’s theme for Catholic Schools Week connects with the upcoming World Meeting of Families due to take place in Dublin in August. The week invites Catholic schools to reflect on and celebrate the relationship that exists between home, school and parish with the theme; “Catholic Schools: Called to be a Family of Families”

On Sunday, February 4, Bishop Monahan will be the chief celebrant at mass for the conclusion of Catholic Schools Week 2018. This mass will be broadcast by RTÉ on radio from the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, Ennis. As well as the local parish community of Ennis, the liturgy for the mass for Catholic Schools Week will be enhanced by the participation of students, staff and parents from local schools.