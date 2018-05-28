Latoon Creek Bridge reopens

Latoon Creek Bridge, located on the R458 between Clarecastle and exit 11 of the M18, has reopened in line with the six-month construction period and road closure, as works have been substantially completed.

Some works will remain to be completed and L&M Keating has indicated that they may carry out these works within a temporary traffic management plan at the bridge over the coming weeks.

The previous bridge was not able to carry full bridge loading (18 tonne limit was in place) but there is a state of the art bridge with a structure capable of carrying maximum allowable vehicle weights.