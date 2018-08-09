Latest results from Clare golf clubs

THERE was a huge entry for captain, Kevin O’Keeffe’s prize at Lahinch last weekend. Six handicapper Conor J. Hoey emerged as the winner following the nine hole play off when he returned 61 points to win by one from Jonathan Fennelly (14). Vivian Killeen (14), also with 60 points, was third followed by Michael Sullivan (16) with 59, Frank Doherty (10) with 59, Brian McCarthy (5) with 58 James Byrne (12) with 58, Tommy Dalton (13) with 57 Kerrill O’Mahony (4) with 57 and Michael O’Friel (4) with 56. Michael O’Kelly won the gross with 57 from Fergal Deasy with 56.

Jim Felle (17) had the best nett on Friday with 39 points from Domhnall O’Mahony (4) with 37 while best nett score on Saturday was provided by Liam Dalton (11) with 42 from Kevin Flynn (10) with 41. Dan O’Donovan (10) wont he past captain’s prize with 35 points while the seniors section was won by Thomas J. Hogan (16) with 43 points from Jim McMahon (16) with 42 points.

The first two weeks of August are always particularly busy at Lahinch as competitions are confined to club members.

In a ladies singles competition last week Carmel Mullan (25) was the winner with 18 points while a ladies nine hole qualifier on the Castle course was won by Evelyn Lyons (18) with 38 points from Mary O’Meara (9) with 35, Ann O’Friel (25) with 33 and Bernadette Scanlan (26) with 31. Grfainne Dalton won the gross with 27 points.

The Dr,. Browne cup, a men’s fourball competition, was played for on the championship course. Bernard Whelan and Mark Fenton were the winners with 48 points from James Collins and Donal Byrnes with 43 points with third spot filled by Donal and Eoin Vaughan with 43 points

In the Kilcreene cup, a ladies fourball competition, the winers were Olivia Lucas and Jacqueline Joyce with 45 points from Edwina O’Brien and Emma Frfazer with 43 points. Third spot was filled by Barbara foley and Jean Basheer with 42 followed by Una McCarthy and Mary O’doherty with 41. Aideen Walsh and Mary Sadlier won the gross with 37 ponts.

The Resident’s cup fourball stableford competition on Sunday was won by Gavin (4) and Michael Herlihy (11)with 50 points. In second place were Jimmy Doyle (14) and Eamon Foley (19) with 48 points followed by Andrew O’Donovan (19) and Dan O’Donovan (10) with 48 pts. While fourth spot was filled by David Conway (2) and John Conway (7) also with 48

In the Knox cup, a ladies singles competition, the winner was £Edel Banim (10) with +6 Nfrom Gema Maria Ayuse (19) with +4 Pamela Morgan (8) with +3, Miriam Abernethy with +3 and Muriosa Connolly (7) with +3, Sinead Sexton won the gross with +6.

In the silver section Marjorie Ahern (8) won with +2 from Joan Barrett (16) with +2 and Olivia Lucas (4) with +2 while the bronze section was won by Susan Morrison (28) with +1, Eileen O’Doherty (22) with a score of level and Una Cronin (23) with a similar score. Dave O’Connor (12) won the Brud Slattery memorial trophy on Monday with 44 poins from John Nolan (9) with 40 points, Martin O’Sullivan (12) with 40 points, Martin Ryan (12) with 39 points, Kerrill O’Mahony (7) with 38 points, Michael A Lynch (9) with 38 points and Juan Fitzgerald (4) with 38 points. Alan Considine won the gross with 37 points

Woodstock

JASON Considine (2) was the winner of captain Bernardo Kelly’s prize at Woodstock at the weekend when he recurned a s core of 104. He won by a stroke from Brian Gilligan (0) and they were followed by Brendan Keogh (15) with 105.5 and Barry McNicholl (19) with 106.5

The category winners were Keith Farr (5) with 72, Robbie Dormer (10) with 71, ronan O’Looney (19) with 71 and Matt Power (25) with 77.

Seamus Kelly (17) won the seniors section with 72 while the winner of the past captain’s section was Tony Nugent (3) with 73

The captain’s son Lucas (21) won category A of the junior section with 48 points from Luca Cleary (24) with 42. In category B the winner was Dean Meany (29) with 42 from Patrick Roche (36) with 39. Category C/D (girls) was won by Emma O’Loughlin (36) with 19 points from Alice Montwell (36) with 18 while the boys winner was Conal O’Reilly (32) with 26 from Thomas McGuire (36) with 25. Aaron Coter won the guests section with 26. The junior scratch cup, an open singles competition will take place this weekend and there will also be a club singles

Kilrush

THE senior men’s singles at Kilrush last week was won by Michael Ryan, John Stapleton and Dermott Hammond with 64 from T.J Lyons, Michael Leonard and Tom O’Dea with 60 with third spot filled by Noel Thornton, Sean Moran and Tom Cleary with 58

Amy O’Shea (18) was the winner of the ladies singles with 40 points from Mary Nolan (17) with 39, Freda Moran (34) with 38 and Mary G. Nolan with 38. the category winners were Margaret Donnelly (18) with 38, Joan O’Malley (20) with 37 and Rebecca Brew (31) with 31.

The Friday mixed was won by Amy O’Shea and Sean Moran with 41.61 from Ailish Lorigan and Pat Brennan with 45.89 with third spot filled by Margaret Hehir and Cathal Clarke with 46.17 with fourth spot filled by Mary Lyons and Joe Linnane with 46.54. The gross was won by Mary Nolan and Shane Lillis with 55

Saturday’s open singles was won by Michael Ryan (11) (Labasheeda) with 45 points from Pat Brennan (9) with 40and Joe Lyons (11), Clontarf with 38 points. The category winners were shane Lillis (5) with 37 points,k John donnelly (12) with 38 points and Pat Mulcahy (24) with 37 points.

Sunday’s open singles stroke competition was won by Shane Lillis (5) with 64 from tom Clancy (17) with 65 and Michael Studdert (13) with 66. The gross was won by David Byrnes (12) with 80

Dromoland

SHANE O’Brien was the winenr of Friday’s open singles at Dromoland with 40 points from alan Markham with 38 and Kevin McMillan with 37

Fiona McGann was the ladies winner with 33 points.

Last week’s men;s 9 hole competition winner was Barry Nugent with 23 points from Brendan Lennon with 21 and Alan Markham with 19

the winne4r of the members stableford competition at the weekend was Pat Ryan with 42 points from Liam Glenny with 40 and Leonard Shanahan with39. Fergal Reale with 37 points won the category for handicaps 18 and over

The Bank holiday open was won by Michael Lally with 41 points from Declan O’Leary with 41 and Tony Kelly with 39

Niamh McDermott was the ladies winner with 34 from Katrina O’Neill with a similar score.

The senior scratch cup will be played for this Sunday over 36 holes while the junior scratch cup will also take place and this will be over 18 holes

Open week will take place next week and competitions include fourball, team events, scrambles and open singles.

East Clare

TERESA Bradley was the winner of the 9 hole qualifier at East Clare with 21 loints fro Breda Reid with 20 and Mary Collins with 18

In the mixed scramble the winners were Brendan Moloney, Christy O Dea and Phil Burke from Jim Greene,Kevin Burke and Marie Minogue with thrid spot filled by Willie Roche,Kevin Grimes,Teresa Bradley.

In first place in the team of three copetition with a score of 103 points were Siobhan Shanahan,Catherine Minogue and Marie Donnellan and they won from Mary Collins, Maureen Clune and Helen Downey on 92 points with third place filled by Breda O Loughlin,Helen Cullen and Terry Mulvihill with 90

In the men’s player of the year competition from the white tees Jim Greene won from Mike Whelan while John G. Doyle won off the yellow tees with 38 points from Michael Hayes with 36.

the men’s team of three comjpetition was won by Val Donnellan, Steven Moloney and Sean Jones

East Clare open week take place from this Friday the Augus 10 and will run until Saturday August 18. There is a special fundraiser on behalf of Raheen Hospital this will take place at the Par three eight hole

Shannon

THE senior ladies scramble at Shannon last week was won by Deirdre Hennessy, Patricia Enright and Mary Clancy with 50 points from Anne Jones, Mary McGuane and Eileen Sherry with 49

Gort

MARTIN Callinan (15) won the weekend competition at gort with 43 points from Sean Calvert (5) with 39 points and David O’Malley (4) with 39 points. Eoin McGrath (2) won the gross with 35 points.

The August open team of 3 Scramble was won by David Cahill (17), Alan Fogarty (13) and Ronnie Killeen (19) with 61.1 from David Callanan (10) John Melville (13) and Martin Callanan (13) with a similar score . In third spot were John Dempsey (14) Pat Fitzpatrick (15) and Johnny Joyce (17) with 61.4

Last week’s ladies singles was won by roisin Walsh (25) with 42 points from Ellen Dolan (19) with 39 points and Sara Broderick (20) with 37 points. The gross was won by Jane Joyce (13) with 22 points.