Latest golf results from Clare

Huge turnout for Dave Foley testimonial at Dromoland

By Seamus Hayes

THE David Foley testimonial day on Friday was a huge success. After twenty years as the professional at Dromoland, Foley is leaving to take up a position in Scotland. The winners of the team event with an impressive 121 points were Majella and Ellie Cotgreave, Mary Anne Sheils and Moira Cunningham.. they had ten points to spare over John O’Shaughnessy, Tom O’Sullivan, Ellie and Tony Cotgreave who were two ahead of Nigel and Alex Frost. Fergal and David Kennedy. In fourth spot with 108 were Mick O’Shea, Michael Flannery, Barry Walshe and Don barrett while the fifth placed team comprised David Fitzgerald, Shay O’Vallaghan, Eoin Garrahy and Jeeves Kochhar and they had 105 points. Sunday’s 18 hole singles competition at Dromoland was won by Alan Ryan with 41 points from Declan Cusack with 39 and Robert Bailey with 38. Hugh O’Neill won the 18 and over handicap section with 36 points

In the ladies 18 hole player of the year competition the winner was Dorothea Madden with 37 points from Mairead Toomey with a similar score with Ellie Cotgreave third on 36 points.

Lahinch

LAST weekend proved a step too far for Lahinch inter-club teams with all three exiting their respective competitions. The ladies senior foursomes co-managed by Ann O’Sullivan and Anna Glynn were defeated by Castletroy while the Junior Foursomes managed by Rosaleen Frazer lost out to East Clare.

At Kilkee the Lahinch mixed foursomes team co-managed by Yvonne and John Morrison came up against a strong Kilrush side in the first round of the North Munster competition and lost out.

Sinead Sexton, Sarah Cunningham, Aíne Donegan and Olivia Lucas from the North Clare club competed in the Irish women’s close championship during the past week

The men’s club annual exchange day with Ballybunion takes place on this Saturday June 23 with the timesheet reserved from10 am to 1pm.

The mixed invitational foursomes stableford competition takes place on Friday June 29 between1 pm and 4pm.



Ennis

LAST week’s competition, in aid of the blind of Clare, was won by Joan Murphy (31) with 41 points from Ann O’Loughlin (17) with 35 points, Rita O’Brien (21) with 34 points and Eithna Murphy (28) with 33 points. Kitty Morris (12) won the gross with 16 points. In the ladies 9 hole competition the winner was Loretto Torpey (35) with 20 points from Kathleen Pyne (30) with 17 points.

The winners of the ladies senior scramble last week were Mary Glynn, Bridie Keane and Phil Butler with 50 5/6 from Margaret McEnery, Mary Leahy and Anna Glynn with 54 while third spot was filled by Mary Rowe, Della Burns and Carmel Ryan with 55 5/6.

In the Duggan cup, an 18 hole v par competition at the weekend the winner was Brian O’Gorman (10) with -5 from Gary Collins (5) +3 and Padraig Sutton (13) +2 while the gross was won by Ronan Herbert (8) with -5. the category winners were Diarmuid O’Connor (8) who was level, Cillian O’Connor (16) with +2 ad Jim O’Neill (25) with +2

The winner of the Friday open singles was Robert Carkill (15) from Templemore with 42 points from John Cullinan (22) with 41 points, Conor Tierney (11) with 40 points and conor Malone (13) with 39 points. Dean McMahon (-1) from Castletroy won the gross with 36 points.

The winners of the Tuesday fourball were Mark Geraghty and Tony McInerney with 37 points from Tom Woulfe and Ronnie Guinnane with a similar score. In third spot were Martin Moran and Peter Lyons with 35 points and they were followed by Leo Herbert and Redmond Conlon with 35 with fifth spot filled by Tom Greene and George Dilver, also with 35 points.



Woodstock

WOODSTOCK Golf Club hosted an open fourball last week in aid of Breast cancer research. The winners were Brid Scanlan and Jo Linnane Dromoland with 43 points from Helen Harnett and Joan Cullinan Coote Ennis who had a similar score. Ann O Loughlin Ennis and Miriam Hogan Tullamore were third, also with 43 followed by Mary McNamara and Fran Feighery Woodstock. with 41

The gross was won by Margaret Keyes and Orla Barry both Adare with 30 points while the nines were won by Rita O Brien and Eileen Holly Ennis with 22 points withj the back nine won by Anna Maria Darmody and Mary McMahon Ennis with 21 points

The winners of the men’s competition were Gareth Pyne and Gerry Griffey with 46 points from Jim Mc mahon and Rory Kennedy with 45 Kieran Dromey and Martin Nugent with 44. while the nines were won by John McGrath Woodstock and Liam Barry Ennis with 25 Andrew Mason and Brendan Arthur with 23

Last week’s v par competition was won by lady captain Kathleen McEnery with 1 down. Sundays V par was won by Maura Umlawski with 3 down. There will be a similar competition on this Sunday with thedraw at 11.30am

In the open singles last week the winner was Alan Butler Ennis (3) with 43 points from Kenneth Buckley Shannon (18) with 40 and Mel Fitzgerald, Kenmare (21) with 39.

this week’s competition will be the Woodstock cup qualifier. The best junior was Dara Casey (11) with 76

Shannon

THE winner of the captain’s (Jim O’Grady) prize at Shannon last week was Mark Wallis (20) with 66 from Brian Punch (13) with 67, Neil O’Brien (5) with 67 Adam McMahon (7) with 67, Damien McGuane (13) with 68, Sean O’Callaghan (25) with 69 , Patrick Halpin (10) with 69 , John Geary (19) with 69, Gerard Gallagher (20) with 70 , Alan Dempsey (13) with 70.

The gross was won by Mark Dore (6) with 74, the past captain’s by Michael Hickey (9) with 71 and the guests prize was won by Brian O’Connor (17) with 37 points

In the ladies June medal the winner was Pauline Nally (32) with 66 from Mary McGuane (28) with 69, Suzanne McMahon (15) with 72, Bridget McCaul (21) with 74 and Ettie Gallery (14) with 75. The gross was won by Leanne O’Shea (7) with 83

the senior ladies had a 16 hoel competition in Kilkee where the winners were Hilary Cowley, Ann Jones and Helen O’Donnell with 60, Anna Haltof, Eileen Quin and Nancy Parry with 57, Sheila Forde, Pauline Kilmartin and Mary Clancy with 55, Carmel Regan, Hilary Park and Vera Smith also with 55.

The open men’s singles winner was Vincent Hodge (11) with 39

Doonbeg Links

THE captains prize (Gearóid Williams) will be held in Doonbeg on this Sunday June 24. Doonbeg links were beaten in area final of Irish mixed foursomes last Sunday in Kilkee by the home team .

In the All-Ireland 9 hole qualifier the winners were Sean and Irene Neylon.

In the Morrisey cup the winner was Paddy O’Grady from Gabriel Looney with Donnacda Nagle in third spot. Last week’s singles competition was won by Michael Horgan from Vivian Killeen with James Griffin in third spot.

Kilrush

LAST week’s ladies senior scramble at Kilrush was won by Margaret Hehir, Carmel Lillis, and Jean Lorigan with 37.78 from Margaret Clancy, Muriel Kiely and Ann McMahon with 40.11with third spot filled by Clare Pyne, Marian Roche ande Pauline Kirk with 40.67

The winners of the senior men’s scramble were Seamus O’Doherty, Pat Shannon (Cranny), Tom O’Dea and Finbar McMahon with 68 points. They won by four from Michael Leonard, Tom Coffey, Aeneas O’Connor and Noel Enright with third spot filled by Michael Ryan, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom McGrath.

In the ladies singles winner on Thursday was Mary Bolton (19) with 42 points from Margaret Donnelly (19) with 39, Miriam Saunders (24) with 37 and Imy Kerrigan (21) with 37. The category winners were Ger. Burke (17) with 34, Mary G Nolan (20) 34 and Muriel Kiely(30) 36

The winners of the Friday mixed were Teresa Lyons, Kevin Clancy,Noel Thornton and Gearoid Williams with 32.17 from Annie Gallagher, Ann Duggan, David McMahon and Michael McNamara with 34.00 with third spot filled by Margaret Clune, Tom Coffey, Sean Lyons and Tom O’Dea with 34.08.

the open singles at the weekend was won by John McNeilis with 42 points from Cathal Meaney with 39 points weith third spot filled by Pat Shannon (Cranny) with 38 points and David Browne with 37 points

The captain’s (Cyril Kelly) prize will be played for on this Saturday while there will be a team of two competition on Sunday.

Spanish Point

THE weekly 18 hole stableford on June 10 was won by Ann White (36), followed by Valerie Ross (33) and Maura Burke (29). The competition on Sunday, also an 18 hole stableford, was won by Mairead Bergin (33) with 4 pars beating Valerie Shannon (33) on a card play-off and in third place was Fiona O’Boyle (32).

Spanish Point Ladies’ first Open Day takes place next Monday Jun 25

Portumna

LAST week’s open singles at Portumna was won by Mattie Kenny (11) with 42 points from Olicver ~Callanan (19) with 41 points and Mick O’Brien senior (23), also with 39 points. Billy McGarry from Birr (+2) won the gross with 38 points. Joe Keary (23) won the seniors section with 37 points

a similar competition this week was won by Leo Kelly (9) with 39 points from John Harte (8) with 38 and Joe Curtin (8) with 38. John Cleary (5) won ghe g ross with 31 points.

Gort

JOHN Walsh (21) was the winner of the singles competition at Gort with 45 points from Val Hoarty (18) with 43 points and Jimmy Hannigan (20) with 42 points. Enda Craddock (4) won the gross with 38 points..

Pat Boyle scored a hole in one at the 8th hole.

In the weekend fourball Rob Boyce (9) and Pat McNamara (17) were the winners from Brendan McDonagh (14) and John Daly (19) with 43 points. Jerry Leahy had a hole in one at the 5th.

Haven Arms

KILRUSH will be the venue for an outing for members of the Haven Arms society on Saturday week, June 30 when the tee will be reserved from 11am to 12 noon. Members intending to play are asked to contact Denis Nagle (087-6237557) by Wednesday next so as to arrange playing partners.



East Clare

ANOTHER busy week kicked off in East Clare with the Olive Fahy Memorial Open Day. There was a great turn out for the event and Olive’s husband Michael and members of the family were present on the day. In first place with a score of 41points was Kay Fitzgerald followed by .Deirdre Cooney with 40 and Joan Costelloe, also with 40. Friday’s scramble winning team included Kevin Grimes, Noreen O Grady and William McLysaght.vIn second place were Noreen Skehan, Nancy Starr, Margaret Lynch and Brendan Moloney. While Breeda O Laughlin,John Doyle and Michael Hayes were third. The 18 hole stroke medal competition was won by Noreen Doyle with 68 nett. The category 1 winner was Catherine Minogue with 71 nett, category 2 was won by Bridget Minogue with 69 and category 3 was won by Helen Downey with 70 nett