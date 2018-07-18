Latest golf results from Clare clubs

Valerie leads Irish team

By Seamus Hayes

ENNIS woman Valerie Hassett will captain the Irish team for the European senior ladies team championships in September.

The team will be led by recent Irish senior women’s close champion Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna) and includes a host of experience including 2016 British Senior Women’s Champion Laura Webb and Gertie McMullen (The Island) who has won both the Irish Senior Women’s Open and Close Championships in the past.The championship takes place in Mont Garni Golf Club, near Charleroi,from September 4 to 8.

Barton Shield

BALLYNEETY golf club in Limerick hosted the north Munster section of the Barton shield last weekend when six Clare clubs were in action. In round one Ennis beat Roscrea, Lahinch beat the host club and East Clare beat Dromoland while Kilrush went down to Adare Manor and Woodstock lost out to Limerick. Shannon beat Lahinch in round two but Ennis lost to Castletroy and East Clare went down to Limerick. Castletroy proved too strong for Shannon in the semi-final and they went onto beat their neighbours Limerick who had accounted for Adare Manor, in the area final.

Clare boys on Munster team

LAHINCH member Jonathan Keane has been named on the under 18 Munster inter provincial team to play in Slieve Russell in the inter provincial team championships from July 24 to 26

Ennis member Ronan Herbert has been included in the Munster under 14 team for their championship, also at Slieve Russell on the same dates

Kilrush

THE lady captain’s (Lucy Blake) prize was won by Amy O’Shea with 67 from Peggy Mulqueen with a similar score. They were followed by AM Donnellan with 68, Rebecca Brew with 68 and Ailish Lorrigan with 70. Annie Gallagher won the gross with 81 while the nines were won by Mary Young and Kathleen Haugh. Maura McSwiggan won the past captain’s prize with 70 while the committee prize was won by Mary G. Nolan with 73. Tessie Garry won the 9 hole competition from Teresa Lyons. The senior ladies scramble at Kilrush last week was won by Mary Young, Muriel Kiely and Carmel Lillis from Marie Bartlett, Olivia McCarthy and Lucy Hayes with third spot filled by Clare Pyne, Kathleen Haugh and Bernie Tubridy.

Muriel Kiely had a hole in one at the ninth hole

The senior men played for their president’s (Bernard Coleman) prize when the winner was Dermot Hammond with 48 points from Tom Coffey with 45, Michael McNamara with 44, Michael Ryan (Labasheeda) with 42, Pat Shannon (Cranny) with 41 and Noel Enright with 40. The nines were won by Michael Leonard and John Donnelly

In last week’s ladies singles the winner was Ann Cooper (34) with 43 points from Mary Lyons (17) with 38 points, Anne Coen (17) with 37 and Nicola O’Leary (26) with 35. the category winners were .Maria Bartlett (16) with 35, Mary G Nolan (20) with 35 and

Rebecca Brew (31)also with 35.

Friday’s mixed scramble was won by Shane Lillis, Margaret Hehir and Pat Mulcahy with 35.56 from Cyril Kelly, Claire Pyne and Murt Collins with 37.11 with third spot filled by Ml Studdert, P.W Glynn and Lucy Blake with 37.89.

The men’s open singles competition was won by J McGrath with 41 points from M.Fitzpatrick with a similar score while J. Linnane, also with 41 points, was third. The category winners were N. McMahon with 38 points, B. Scanlan with 40 and M. Shannon senior with 38

The president’s (Tom Cleary) prize will be played for on this Saturday while there will be a men’s singles competition on Sunday

Dromoland

LADY captain Kitty Quinn’s prize was played for at Dromoland on Saturday when the winner was Shelly Bennett with 41 points from Mairead Tooney with 38, Maria Nllan with 37,, Mairead Bergin with 36, Karina Doyle with 36, Mary Galvin with 35 and Colette Colleran with 35. Suzanne McConway won the gross with 24 points.

The nines were won by Dorothea Madden with 21 and Joan Ryan with 19 . Other prize winners on the day were Siobhan Dyar (nearest the pin), Mairead Bergin (long drive), Fran Feighery (seniors), Dorothy Brennan (committee),Sheila Kent (past captain), Miriam McCarthy (9 hole) Anne Whyte (guests).

In the men’s section Eddie King won the 9 hole competition with 21 points from Mark Reynolds with 20 while Charlie Quinn won the men’s guests section.

The winner of the Friday open singles was Alan White junior with 41 points from Adrian Glynn with 36 and Gerard Devanney with 36

Friday’s 9 hole competition for men was won by Vincent Sherlock with 23 points from Ronan O’Brien with 21 and Adrian Smith with 20.

Sunday’s 18 hole stableford competition winner was Declan O’Leary with 40 points from Dermot O’Neill with a similar score while third spot was filled by Phil Alldritt with 39 points. Hugh O’Neill won the over 18 handicap section with 31 points.

In the intermediate scratch cup the gross winner was Thomas Halpin with 80 while the nett section was won by Cathal Boyce with 67 from Joe Barriscale with 69

Intermediate Scratch Cup

Ennis

THE Eileen Murphy Scotch Foursomes ladies competition attracted a big turnout at Ennis last week when the winners were Margaret Cooney and Anna Glynn with 43 points from Peggy Costello and Anna Marie Darmody with a similar score. Third spot was filled by

Anne Kelly and Jean Moloney with 40 and they were followed by Yvonne and Kate Keohane also with 40.

In the ladies 9 hole stableford competition the winner was Anne Kelly (21) with 20 points from Ethna Murphy (28) with 17. Carmel Ryan won the best improver category with 16 points .

The senior ladies scramble on Tuesday was won by Anne Casey, Kathleen Pyne and Bernie Brooks with 48 from Angela Gough, Rita O’Brien, Patricia O’Donnell and Anna Marie Darmody with 50.3. In third spot with 50.5 were Della Burns, Nuala D’Auria and Mary Glynn with 50.5

The weekend fourball was won by Declan Hanley and Johnny Kearse with 39 points from Brian Considine and Ger Hanrahan with 36 with third spot filled by Pat Cuddy and Walter O’Brien with 35

The Wednesday nine hole scramble winners were Pat McInerney, Johnny Kearse, Michael Cummins and Pierce Cahill

Last week’s senior men team of three competition was won by Jim Scully, Paul Mockler and Paul Higgins with 50 points from Pat G McInerney, Paddy Cahill and John R. Ryan with 49. In third spot with 49 were Luke Coote, Paddy Cusack and John O’Flynn followed by Tommy Heath, Michael Kenny and Steve Burns with 48, Peadar Cosgrove, Brian Considine and Ger O’Brien with 48 while sixth spot was filled by Willie Walshe, Michael Kenny and Steve Burns, also with 48

Lahinch

WEDNESAY’S mens seniors fourball competition was won by Frank Keating and Gerry Clancy with 48 points from Kieran Crowley and John Duggan with a similar score. In third spot with 47 points were Denis Creedon and John McEntee

Last week’s ladies singles winner was Anne O’Riordan (28) with 35 points.

The Liscannor cup, an 18 hole stroke play competition was won by Linda (13) and Jimmy Doyle (14) with 73.5 from Anne (11) and Eamon Connaire (27) with 74 . In third spot with 74.5 were Ann Vaughan (16) and Noel Pyne (5) and they were followed by Maire Hanrahan (23) and David Given (8) with 75. Sinead Sexton and Patrick Glynn won the gross with 80

The old course hosted the men’s monthly medal competition on Saturday when the winner was Kevin Cleary (14) with 66 nett from Cian Gleeson (9) with 69, Ross Fitzgerald (3) with 70 and Peter Cloonan (9) with 70. Noel Sexton won the gross with 73. Sunday’s men’s singles competition on the Castle course was won by Paddy Spillane (10) with 42 points from Shane Duggan (11) with a similar score.

East Clare

THE East Clare ladies club 14 hole scramble: was won by Many Farrell, Noreen Skehan and Tresesa Bradley with 56 points from Maureen Clune, Margaret Lynch, Hannah Guinane and Breda McCarthy with 49 points.

The winners of last week’s nine hole mixed scramble were Jack Brennan,Cordelia McCormack and Helen Downey from John Doyle,Mary Brennan and,Mary Collins with third spot filled by Jim Greene,Hilda McHugh and Maeve Minogue.

A similar competition this week was won by Batt Skehan Marie Kelly,Rita O’Brien and Mary Brennan from Tony Stuart, Phil Burke and Jackie McHugh with third spot filled by Teddy Murphy, William McLysaght and Hilda McHugh.

Catherine Murphy was the 18 hole stableford winner with 41 points.

Woodstock

KATHLEEN McEnery’s ladies captain’s prize was played for at Woodstock last weekend when Shauna Wall emerged as the winner with 36 points from Mary Gleeson who had a similar score. Patsy Nugent with 34 points was third followed by Una Patton with 33 and Mary McNamara with 33. Margaret Ann Killeen won the gross. Shauna Wall won the long drive at the second hold while Margaret Ann Killeen won a similar award at the ninth. Marianne McGough was nearest the pin at the 8th hole. The nines were won by Fiona Landy and Aine Burke with 20 and 15 points respectively while Betty O’Reilly won the guests section.

The lady captain’s prize to the men was won by paul Sherlock (170 with 67 from Gerry O’Malley (18) with 69 and Brendan O’Reilly (20) also with 69.Jason Considine (3) won the gross with 73. The category winners were Aidan Mulcahy (7) with 70, John Feehan (20) with 71 and Michael Haugh (22) with 73. Pat McInerney (Ennis) won the guests section.

In the lady captain’s prize to the juniors, category A was won by James Kelly (25) with 44 points from Matthew McGrath (8) with 42 points. Sean Kelly won category B with 41 points while category C/D was won by Grace O’Halloran with 22 points I n the girls section with Jack Burke winning the boys section with 25 points.

Last week’s open singles was won by Anthony Sweeney (2) with 42 points from Joe Keane (12) with 41 points and Michael Conroy (11) with 38 points. The July monthly medal will be played for this weekend

Shannon

MICHAEL Cumnins (11) won the men’s open week singles at Shannon with 41 points from Pat O’Rourke (13) with a similar score. Brian Healy (17) St. Margarets in Dublin was third with 37 points while the gross was won by Padraig Cahilane junior (6) with 30 points

the ladies winner was Hilary Clein (14) with 37 points while the senior ladies 15 hole competition was won by Mary Liddy (31), ,Jyoti Patel (29) and Frances Murphy (26).

Portumna

LAST weeks open singles at Portumna was won by Bernard Murtagh (10) with 41 points from Ian Dervan (18) with 41, and Mattie Kenny (7) with 38 J.P.McLoughlin (+1) won the gross with 40 points while the senior winner was Matt Donohue (9) with 38 points.

Sixmilebridge

LAST Saturday’s Sixmilebridge society outing to Shannon was won by David Purcell, from Adam O’Halloran with John McInerney third. Enda Quinlan won the senior section while the nines were won by Denis Mulqueen and Alan Mulready. The next outing is Ian Mulready’s captain’s prize which will be played for in Portumna on August 25

Haven Arms

THE Haven Arms society’s captain’s (Ailish Lorrigan) prize will be played for on Saturday July 28 at Kilrush when the tee is reserved from 10am to 11am.

Members intending to play are asked to contact Denis Nagle on 087-6237557 before Wednesday next when playing partners will be arranged.