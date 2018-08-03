Latest golf results from Clare clubs

The lady captain’s (Ann White) prize was played for at Spanish Point last weekend when the format was 18 hole stableford.

Maura O’Boyle emerged as the winner with 35 points.

Evanna Farrelly was second on 33 points with Helen McGrath, also with 33 points, in third spot followed by Yvonne O’Keeffe with 32 points. Kathleen Haugh with 19 points and Evelyn Kelly with a similar score won the nines.

Eileen Murrihy won the best over 30 handicap section with 31 points. Karen White won the committee prize with 29 points, Valerie Shannon won the past captain’s prize with 29 points. The long drive was won by Yvonne O’Keeffe while Evelyn Kelly was nearest the pin. Maureen Clune with 21 points won the visitor’s section.

The winners of the nine home mixed scramble were Denis White, Noel Pilkington; Jim Dowling and Patrick O’Boyle



Kilrush

THE winners of the senior ladies scramble at Kilrush last week were Imy Kerrigan, Marion Brennan, Maeve Murphy and Pauline Kirk from Clare Pyne, Kathleen Haugh, and Bernie Tubridy with third spot filled by Margaret Clancy, Lucy Hayes, Kitty McNamara and Loreta Maher.

In the senior men’s scramble the winners were .Seamus O’Doherty, Pat Shannon (Cranny) and Dermott Hammond with 76 points from Michael Ryan, Maurice Roche, Michael Lillis,and Murt Collins with a similar score. In third spot with 74 points were T. J. Lyons, Tom Cleary and Tm O’Dea The lady singles winner last week was Mary Bolton (16) with 69 from Anne cooper (31) with 71 The scheduled Friday mixed was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions In the men’s singles on Sunday the winner was Cathal Clarke with 44 points from Thomas Downes with 42 and John McNeilis with 41 Open week events this week include a ladies open singles this Thursday, a mixed 18 hole scotch on this Friday, and an open singles on Saturday and Sunday

East Clare

In a men’s player of the year competition off the white tees at East Clare last week, the winner was Val Donnellan from Michael Hayes while Eoin Magill won the gross.

In a similar competition off yellow tees Donal Fleming won from Joe Carey.

Last week’;s senior men’s competition was won by John Doyle William Hayes and Bob Hueston from Tom Larkin, Paul Truss and Jim Fahey.

The ladies 14 hole competition was won by Helen Downey with 33 points from Margaret McNamara with 31 and Pauline Nugent with 29.

In the nine hole qualifier the winner was Breda O’Loghlin with 23 points from Breda Reidy with 21 while the 18 hole v par winner was Helen Downey with 4 up

Dromoland

THE Friday open singles winner at Dromoland was Kevin Shanagher with 39 points from Diarmuid McMahon with 36 and Gavin O’Reilly with 35.

In the 9 hole competition Adrian Smith won with 20 points from Brian Foudy with 18 and Brendan Lennon with 16.

Sunday’s golfer of the year monthly medal was won by Gavin O’Reilly with 70 nett from Liam Glenny with 71 and Hugh O’Neill with 72. Brian Shally won the gross with 75

In the ladies medal Briege Scanlon was the winner with 71 from Katrina O”Neill with 74 and Dorothy Brennan with 76. Joan Ryan won the gross with 88

Shannon

JOHN Kelly (17) with 21 points was the winner of the men’s 9 hole singles at Shannon from Seamus Toomey(15) with 18 points.

In the men’s open singles the winner was Ger O’Shea(14) with 44 points from Colm Fitzgerald(11) with 43 and Derek Sweeney(5) with 41. The gross: was won by Bryan Power(3) with 32.

In the men’s July medal the winner was Neil Ryan (8) with 68 from Noel O’Sullivan (18) with 68. Danny Chaplin (15) with 68, Noel O’Loughlin (15) with 68, Pat O’Rourke (12) with 68 and Kieran Kirby (11) with 69, Edward Hickey (2) won the gross with 71.

In the senior ladies 12 hole competition the winner was Jyoti Patel with 27 from Mary Liddy with 25 and Mary Clancy with 25.

Lahinch

LAST Tuesday’s Shannon exchange day was won by Emily Chambers, Mary Fahey Coen, Anne Vaughan and Mary Daly with 95 points from Jean Molony, Anna Glynn, Patricia Ramsey and Ann O’Sullivan with 93 while third spot was filled by Valerie Shannon, Valerie Hassett, Jacqueline Joyce and Rose Doyle with 90.

Saturday’s men’s singles was won by Liam Glynn (19) with 46 points from Pat Vaughan (10) with 43 and Pat Tiernan (16) with 40. John G. Skerritt won the gross with 35.

Sunday’s men’s singles stableford competition on the Castle course was won by Peter Hennessy (2) with 43 points from Brian McCarthy (19) with 42 and Mark Cloonan (11) with 41

Edel Banin (11) won the ladies singles stableford competition on the Castle course with 37 from Siobhan @Fenton (35) with 40 points.

Kilkee

LAST week’s ladies singles stableford competition at Kilkee was won by Majella Griffin (18) with 46points.from Grainne Forde (21) with 42 , Yvonne McGann(32) with 40 and

Shelly Forde (16) with 40. The nines were won by Niamh Kelly (22) with 20pts.and Irene Neylon (23)with 22.

Thursday’s open day winner was Eimear Nation (18) with 41 points from Mairead Mannix (23) with 39 points and Emer Gilligan (22) with 39 points. Majella Griffi9n (16) won the gross with 23 points while the nines were won by Kathleen Argue (19) with 19 points and Irene Neylon (23) with 22 points.

Woodstock

DAVID White (12) won the intermediate scratch cup at Woodstock with 81 from ~Tom Malone (14) with 83..

The minor scratch cup was won by Ian Birchall (20) with 89 while the club modified fourball winners were Tony (3) and Martin Nugent (9) with 49 points.

The captain’s (Bernardo Kelly) prize will be played for on this Saturday and Sunday. This will be a singles stroke competition. On Monday there will be an open modified team of three competition.

Gort

LAST Thursday’s open 18 hole singles at Gort was won by Maura Hanrahan (15) with 42 points from Sara Broderick (20) with 35 points.

The weekend’s open 18 hole singles winner was Petra O’Connor (36) with 44 points from Siobhan Forde (14) with 39 points and Roisin Walsh (25) with 39 points. Jane Joyce (13) won the gross with 23 points.

I(n the men’s section the fourball winners for open week were Gavin Lally (11) and Enda Craddock (3) with 47 points from Alan Minogue (6) and Declan Fahy (25) with 45 points. In third place with 44 points were Tom Deveney (6) and Dara Smith (17).

the open singles winner was Martin O’Reilly (26) with 41 points from Alex Roberts (11) with 40 and Marcus O’Faherty (16) with 39 points. Conor Shields (10) won the gross with 29 points,.

The winners of the open team of three were Petra and John O Connor and Michael Carrick with 99 points from John Williams, David Quinn and Colm Carey with 98 points with third spot filled by David Cahill, Declan Grimes and Kevin Roche with 96.

Thursday’s 18 hole singles stableford winner was Cathal O Dwyer (18) with 35pts Friday’s competition was an open three ball rumble which was won by Siobhan Joyce (21) Jacqui McGrath (17) and Breege Finnerty (16) with 81 points from Colm Beakey (4) Sean Roche (9) and Cathal O Dwyer (18) with 70 points. In third spot were Vincent Mullins (18) Marcus O Faharta (15) and Niall Hoarty (17) with 69 points

The weekend’s singles competition was won by Declan Fahy (25) with 44 points from Noel Williams (24) with 41 and Stephen O’Mahoney (12) with 41 points. Trevor Cummins (7) won the gross with 30 points.

Portumna

STEPHEN Madden Captain’s day took place at Portumna at the weekend when the winner was Ger Brehony (16) with 102 from Tom Tierney (14) with a similar s core. They were followed by John Kennedy (12) with 104, Willie Carty (13) with 105.5, J.J. McLoughlin (12) with 106, Tim Walsh (11) with 106.5 and Pat Mulvihill (15) with 106.5. J. P.McLoughlin (+1) won the gross with 106. Ger Brehony was also the leading qualifier with 66 while other prize winners were Dick Quinlivan (17) with 106.5 (past captain) Joe Forde (14) with 107 (seniors), Ger Lynch (Long drive) and Padraic Cahalan (nearest the p in),

The ladies section was won by Sheila Noone (36) with 24 points from Bernie Kilmartin (18) with 23 and Shana Wilkie (19) with 29 points.

Meanwhile Bernie Kilmartin’s ladies captain’s day was won by Shana Wilkie (29) with 80 from Kathleen Lynch (15) with 78, Rachel Madden (21) with 77, Sinead Lohan (9) with 76 and Anne Fahy (13) with 74. Suzanne Corcoran (2) won the gross with 63.

the leading qualifier was Pauline McEvoy (19) with 67. Riona Holohan (16) won the past captain’s section with 72 while Dagmar U Werner (21) with the seniors section with 71 Anita Carey (11) won category 0-15 with 63, LorettoLoretto O’Grady (26) won category 16-26 with 69, Marie O’Reilly (30) won category 27 to 35) with 72 and Margaret Craughwell (30) won category 36 and over with 71 Other prize winners were Rachel Madden (Nearest the pin, Sinead Lohan (long drive), Lily Graydon (9 hole visitors competition). In the men’;s section the winner was tom Moloney(14) with 23, from Alan Page (14) with 21 and Justin O’Byrne (14) with 19.

In the men’;s open singles the winner was John O’ Brien with 40 points from Michael Ryan with a similar score with Alan Moran in third spot with 38. J. McLaughlin won the gross with 34 while the seniors section was won by Joe Keary with 37

Sunday’s singles competition winner was Eamonn Hodgins (13) with 40 points from Stephen Fahy (17) with a similar s core and Eoin Brehony (12) with 39 points. The gross was won by J.P.McLoughlin (+1) with 38 points.



Haven Arms

THE Haven Arms society’s captain’s (Ailish Lorigan) prize was played for at Kilrush on Saturday when the winner was Brian Scanlan from Brydan Cody with Geremiah Brennan third followed by Pat Brennan. The ladies section was won by Miriam Saunders.

By Seamus Hayes