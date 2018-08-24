Latest Clare golf results

Stephen Hennessy wins president’s prize at Lahinch

PRESIDENT Padraig McInerney’s prize was played for at Lahinch last weekend when the first three positions were filled by players who play off a handicap of 3.

Stephen Hennessy was the winner with 38 points from David Fitzgerald who had a similar score while Conor Waters was third a point behind on 37. Austin Slattery (12) was next on 37 followed by Padraig Slattery (8), also on 37

The leading score on Friday was provided by Anthony Garrihy (5) with 34 points from Greg Young (6) with 33,Liam Pyne (6) with 31 and Brendan Day (11) with 32. Thomas Neenan won the gross on Friday with 28 points.

Leading the way on Saturday was Robert Kennedy (9) with 36 points from Peter Fitzgerald (8) with 36, Shane Duggan (11) with 36 and Morgan Pierse (4) with 36. Peter Hennessy won the gross with 35.

The past president’s prize was won by David Conway (2) with 31 points. In the seniors section on the Castle course the winner was Rory Kennedy (17) with 41 points from Donogh O’Loghlin (19) with 40 points.

The Lady Harley cup, a ladies singles stableford competition on the championship course the winner was Catherine McKenna (18) with 39 points from Olivia Lucas (4) with 37, Kyra Donworth (12) with 37, Barbara McAleese (19) with 37 and Emma Frazer (21) with 36. Aideen Walsh won the gross with 34 points.

In the silver division rose Doyle (14) was the winner with 36 points from Miriam Abernethy (5) with 36 and Marjorie Ahern (8) with 36.

The bronze division was won by Aine O’Brien (30) with 36 points from Janet Cavanagh (29) with 34 and Rachel McCavery (31) with 33 points.

In a men’s singles stableford competition on Monday the winner was Ross Fitzgerald (2) with 40 points from Gavin Browne (10) with 38 and Mark Cloonan (10) with 37. Robert Browne won the gross with 34. The winner off the green tees was Gerry Gough (13) worth 34 points.

Gavin Herlihy won the Arnott cup beating Asnthony Garrihy in the final. The beaten semi-finalists were Cal Connolly and alan O’Brien while the leading qualifier was Brian Whitaker.

The winners of the O’Neill cup, a scotch mixed foursomes competition played on the Castle course, were Ann Ui Nuallainj (28) and Ultan O’Nuallain (23) with 45 points from Maire (35) and Pat Falvey (14) who had a similar score. Ann (38) and Gerard Dunworth (7)were third with 43 followed by Mary O’Doherty (14) and Brian mcCarthy (5) with 43 points, Siobhan (33) and Mark Fenton (16) with 40 points, Niamh (4) and Thomas O’Dwyer (11) with 40, Emma Frazer (20) and Ross Fitzgeald (1) with 39. Alix and Juan Fitzgerald wonm the gross with 34 points.

The Bog Berry Cup, a men’s singles stableford competition, attracted a big entry. The winner with 40 points was Pat Barriscale (8) from Fergus Blake (15) with 38, Dermot Morris (4) with 37, David Givens (7) with 37 and Noel Sexton (3) with 37. Ross Fitzgerald won the gross with 35 points.

Last Sunday’s team of four competition on the championship course was won by Tim and John Maher, Greg Gilna and Alan Considine with 87 points.

Monday’s ladies singles stableford competition winner was Niamh O’Dwyer (4) with 39 points from Rina Hanrahan (14) with 37, Mary O’Doherty (14) with 37 and Valerie Hasett (10) with 35. Olivia Lucas won the gross with 30 points.

Ennis

Last Tuesday’s fourball competition at Ennis was won by Michael Meagher and Noel Normoyle with 36 poins from Sean Rynne and Peter Lyons with 35, Michael Moroney and Tim Kelly with 35, Gary Cunningham and Ollie O’Loughlin with 33.

The winners of the Wednesday nine hole scramble were Vinnie Neylon, Mike Dempsey and Pat McInerney with 28.5 from Mike Cummins, Pat McGuire and Ronan Herbert with 28.6 In the Friday open singles Stephen Dolan (18) was the winner with 38 points from Senan Ryan (8) with 38, and Seamus Mann (20) with 38. Alan Butler (3) won the gross with 31

The weekend competition was for the Bell trophy and this was an 18 hole stroke event. Ciaran MacMathuna (17) was the winner with 64 nett from Kieran F. Ryan(20) with 66 nett, John Blessingtron (10) with 69 nett and David O’Connor (6) with 70 nett. Sean Myatt (1) won the gross with 67 and in the process set a new course record score The Ennis seniors hosted a modified team of two scramble last week when the winners were Tim Kelly and Joe Carmody with 39 points from Cha McEnery and Sean Fitzpatrick with 37, Tom Greene and Mat Flynn with 36, Willie Maloney and Michael Neylon with 35, Tony Kehoe and Michael Kenny with 34, Gerry Scanlan and Jim Scully with 34, Michael A Considine and Ollie O’Loughlin with 34, Tom Woulfe and Michael Torpey with 34, Kevin Murray and Paul McCabe with 31, Brian Considine an Richard O’Connell with 32.

Last week’s ladies singles was won by Mary Lenihan (15) with 33 points from Anne Kelly (20) with 30 points and Aideen Considine (23) with 30 points.

In the ladies nine hole competition the winner was Anne Kelly (20) with 17 points, from Pat Leacy (27) with 15 points and Ann O’Loughlin (14) with 15 points.

Last week’s senior ladies competition was won by Maureen Moloney, Pauline Parks and Rita O’Brien with 46 from Kathleen Frehill, Mary Lenihan and Ann Casey with 51 1/3. In third spot were Bernie Brooks, Ann O’Loughlin and Della Burns with 52 1/3 and they were followed by Peig Cleary, Alice Darcy and Gert Finn with 54 ½.

Kilrush

The senior ladies scramble at Kilrush last week was won by Margaret Clancy, Carmel Lillis and Teresa Lyons with 37.33 from Ursula Lineen, Pauline Kirk, Mary Collins and Marion Brennan. 37.78 with third spot filled by Clare Pyne. Lucy Hayes and Tessie Garry with 42.33

The senior men’s captain’s (Michael Ryan) prize was played for last Wednesday when Finbar McMahon emerged as the winner with 43 points for Noel Thornton with 41, John Donnelly with 40,Tom Cleary with 40, Tom McGrath with 39 and Bill Murphy with 39. Dermot Hammond with 19 and Matt Fitzpatrick with 23 won the nines while Denis Nagle was the winner of the past captain’s section. The senior senior section was won by to Tom O’Dea with 39 points.

In the ladies scramble the winners were Marion Brennan,Anne Hogan and Maeve Murphy.

Anne Cooper (30) was the winner of the lady president’s (Ann Duggan) prize on Thursday with 39 points was Anne Cooper (30) with 39 points from Marion Brennan (22) with 38 points, Amy O’Shea (17) with 36 points, Maura McSwiggan (29) with 35 points and Mary Lyons (17) with 35 points. Annie Gallagher (11) won the gross with 23 points. The nines were won by Ann Marie Donnellan with 18 and Martina Walshe with 21 while Ann Coen (18) won the past president’s prize with 32 with Peggy Mulqueen winning the committee prize with 33

In the nine hole competition the winner was Tessie Garry from Loretta Browne.

The lady president’s prize to the men was won by John McNeilis from John Stapleton

The captain’s classic team of four was the competition at the weekend when the winners were Gearoid Lillis, David McMahon, Annie Gallagher and Claire Pyne with 117 points from Shane Lillis, Tom Clancy and Kevin Clancy and Michael Shannon with 112 points. In third spot with 111 points were Denis Hassett, Anthony Gilmartin, Michael Miniter and Michael O’Neill followed by Cyril Kelly, John McNeilis, Gerard Kelly and James Murtagh 109 points. Fifth spot was filled by Jimmy McSwiggan, Finbar McMahon, Tom Cleary and John Stapleton with 108 and they were followed by Noel McMahan, Niall Cotter, Bobby O Brien and Jim Kelly with a similar score. Mark Shannon, Shane Lillis, Michael McNamara and Tom Clancy were next, also with 108 followed by John McGrath, Conor Saunders, Noel Kilkenny and Jack McGrath with 107.

The Flan Brew memorial men’s open singles will be the competition on Saturday and Sunday

Dromoland

Last week’s fourball at Dromoland was won by Shane and Ronan O’Brien with 45 points from Alan Markham and Brian Foudy with 44, Neil Slattery and Donal Hassett with 43

In the junior boys stableford competition the winner was Cian Meere with 41 points from Darragh McMahon with 40 and Stephen Dolan with 39.

The girls winner was Shannon Hegarty with 37 points from Caoimhe Meehan with 34. Kate Montwill was in third spot with 32 points.

The winners of the ladies team of four competition were Sandy Smith, Maeve McMahon, Maire McMahon and Marion Keane with 82 points from Sheila Kent, Geraldine Ryan, Mairead Toomey and Leslie O’Flynn with 80 points with third spot filled by Kitty Quinn, Breige Scanlon, Carrol Murphy and Maura Killackey with 78 points

In the four person scramble on Wednesday the winners were Ross Darmody, Evan Greer, John Mulcahy and Gary Walsh 56.6 from Alan Ryan, Brian McMahon, Adrian Glynn and Eugene Fawl with 57 with third spot filled by Robert Sheedy, Brian Quane, Noel Hoban and Tony O’Brien with 57.4

Thursday’s team of four competition was won by Evan and Gerard Talty, Niall Hickey and Martin McMahon 96 points. In second place with 83 points were Colum Treacy, Eoin Hayes, Kyle Neylon and Brian Arthur followed by Alan White, Sean Conway, Peter Meehan and Mike Sweeney with 83.

Friday’s open singles was won by Kyle Neylon with 38 points from Morgan Lewis with 36 and Fergus O’Donoghue with 34

The winners of Sunday’s four person texas scramble were Kevin Roche, David Cahill, Gavin Lally and Alan Fogarty with 108 points from Ronan and Shane O’Brien, Cillian Pender and Cathal Kilmartin with 105 points.

The weekly nine hole competition was won by Calum Spicer with 22 points from R with 20 and Eddie |King with Robert Bailey

The weekend singles competition was won by Ray Boyce with 38 points from Noel O’Connor with 37, Mervyn Frazer with 37 and Derek Ryan with 37

Spanish Point

Spanish Point ladies hosted an open day last week when the winner was Yvonne O’Keeffe with 40 points from Deirdre Molyneaux with 38, Sheila O’Grady with 38, Kay Enright with 37 and Fiona O’Boyle with 36 The weekly competition was an 18 hole stroke event and was won by Eileen Murrihy (37) with 69 nett from Fiona O’Boyle (12) with 71 and Valerie Ross (22) with 77 The weekly competition on the August 12 was an 18 hole stroke won by Eileen Murrihy (37) with 69 nett from Fiona O’Boyle (12) 71 nett and Valerie Ross (22) with77 nett.

Woodstock

Keith Farr (5) was the winner of the open singles at Woodstock last week with 39 points from Cormac Walsh (4) with 38 and Anthony Sweeney (1) with 37

Shannon

The winner of the senior ladies competition at Shannon last week was Christina Halpin with 27 from Sheila Treacy 23 and Elsa Walshe 20.

the men’s August medal was won by Brian Lonergan(7) 64 from Jason Cronin(15) 67, David Young(10) 68, Barry Fitzgerald(13) 68, Ronan Murphy(16) 69 and William Fealy(19) with 71. The gross was won by Mark Egan (7)

East Clare

East Clare hosted a very successful open week of competitions last week. The winners of BBQ scramble 1 were Mike Whelan, Jim Green and Mike Carey while BBQ scramble 2 was won by Pat McNamara, Tony Stuart and Martin Crotty.

Ger Teefy and John Fahy won the scotch foursomes.

The three ball scramble winners were Val Donnellan, Sean Jones and Dermot McMahon while the ladies team of two winners were Eileen Donnellan and Rachel Whelan. Winners of the senior men’s competition were Steve Symes, Pat McNamara and Willian A.Roche.

Michael O’Halloran won the men’s open singles from Anthony Sweeney while the scratch cup winners were Anthony Sweeney (senior), Denis Rochford (junior), Tony Stuart (intermediate) and John G. Doyle (minor).

Gort

The men’s 18 hole singles at Gort at the weekend was won by Gavin Lally (11) with 43 points from Alan Minogue (7) with 39 and Kevin Ruane (19) with 39 points. John Greer (3) won the gross with 36 won

John O’Connor won the Wednesday open singles with 37 points while the nine hole weekly competition winner was Marcella Killeen (36) with 19 points.

In the 18 hole stroke medal competition the winner was Petra O’Connor (31) with 72 nett.

Clarecastle

Jack O’Hurley was the winner of the Clarecastle society’s recent outing at Shannon. Paschal Russell was second, Leonard Shanahan third and Liam Barry fourth. Rodger McMahon and Paul Higgins we’re the nines’ winners. Frank Conway won the guests category and Antonio Cahillo the International guests category.

Sixmilebridge

Sixmilebridge Golf Society captain’s prize outing will take place to Portumna on this Saturday, August 25 . The tee is reserved from 10.30am.