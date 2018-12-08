Late Drama Sees Honours Even In Clare v Galway Oscar Traynor Showdown

A 94th minute goal for Galway saw them leave Frank Healy Park with a point from their Oscar Traynor clash with Clare.

It was a cruel blow for a gallant Banner side who had come from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in the closing stages in what were difficult conditions in Doora.

The visitors started the brightest and took the lead in the 12th minute as Ryan Shaugnessey slotted home to the back of the Clare net from just inside the area.

Clare goalkeeper Jason Tierney was a busy man in the opening half as he produced some outstanding saves but he could do nothing about Galway’s second goal as Shane Conconnan got on the end of a low cross from the right wing to finish from close range.

David McCarthy did force the Galway netminder into a fine save after he had a go from distance but at the break it was the Tribesmen 2-0 in front.

Shane Keegan’s half time speech worked wonders as Clare came out fighting in the second half. They got their reward when Conor Mullen got on the end of an inswinging corner to head home and get his side back in the game.

Just 7 minutes later, Derek Fahy pulled the teams level with a brilliant low drive from the right side of the box after some brilliant build up play to carve open the chance.

This sparked a real purple patch for Clare who began to grow in belief as they went in search of the winner. It looked to have arrived in the 71st minute when Sean McConigley turned the ball over on the edge of the Galway box before feeding Kieran Hackett who fired home a brilliant finish to put Clare in front.

Galway responded with a few half chances without ever really troubling Jason Tierney, but there was to be one last twist. A long diagonal cross into the danger zone was met by substitute Gavan Braughwell who got a foot to the ball and watched his shot find its way to the bottom corner to seal a 3-3 draw with the last play of the game.

It means Clare must wait to see how Galway’s clash with Limerick pans out next Wednesday night before they’ll know their fate in this seasons competition. A win for Galway or a draw will send themselves and Limerick into the knockout stages, while a win for Limerick will see scoring difference come into play.

Clare: Jason Tierney, Michael Leigh, Ruairi Norby, Dylan Casey, Conor Mullen, Colin Smyth, Derek Fahy, Callum McNamara, Sean McConigley, David McCarthy, Kieran Hackett.