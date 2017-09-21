Home » News » ISME warning on cyber attacks
ISME warning on cyber attacks

ISME, the Irish SME Association, in its E-crime report, has noted the high number of cyber-attacks on small and medium sized enterprises over the last 12 months.

The issue of cyber-attacks and online computer related incidents has increased over the last decade. This E-crime report is part of wider research publication launched earlier this week and makes several recommendations on preventing and tackling cyber-crime.

Commenting on the report, ISME CEO Neil McDonnell said, “Crimes against business takes many forms, but the area in which we see most increased activity is cyber-crime”.

“Increased online business activity has expedited and expanded trade, creating a cheaper, more flexible, and far reaching business environment; but with this comes security risk”.

“Businesses must become more aware of the threats posed by cyber-attacks and take proper preventative measures. It is worrying that 20% of businesses surveyed do not change their password settings. This is a very simple preventative measure any business can take”

