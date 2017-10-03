Interesting football semi-final pairings

The odds on neighbours and arch rivals Kilmurry-Ibrickane (holders) and Miltown St. Josephs meeting in the final of the Clare senior football championship have shortened after the semi-final draw kept them apart. No doubt, however, Cratloe and Clondegad, the other two clubs still in the running for the Jack Daly cup, will also have their eyes on the big day in Clare football. Two keenly contested semi-finals are in store and supporters of all four teams are confident that their favourites will contest the final

Cratloe will play Kilmurry-Ibrickane while Clondegad will take on Doonbeg in the semi-finals which are set for Saturday/Sunday week.

The junior semi-final pairings have also been decided and here Eire Og will take on Ml. Cusacks while Kilmurry-Ibrickane will face Naomh Eoin and both of these games will also take place on Saturday/Sunday week

In the minor B hurling championship the semi-final pairings are Cratloe v Tulla and Clonlara v Broadford/Smith O’Briens