Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of James Shannon, aged 50, who is missing from his home in Inagh.

James was last seen at approximately 1am on Saturday, August 26 in the Inagh area. He was wearing dark trousers and a dark top and walks with a distinctive limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Kilrush on 065 7077002.