IFTA nomintion for Ennis actress

ENNIS actress Denise Gough has been nominated for an IFTA Film and Drama Award. She has been named in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role (Drama) for her performance in the BBC’s revenge thriller Paula.

She is up against such names as Ruth Negga, Amy Huberman, Caitriona Balfe and Elaine Cassidy for the coveted award, which will be announced on February 15.

Speaking during the announcement of the nominees, the academy CEO, Áine Moriarty commented, “What a fantastic kickstart to the academy’s 15th anniversary year, with this superb line-up of Irish nominees showcasing the very best of Ireland’s creative talent, delivering world-class film and drama across the globe.

“The academy looks forward to acknowledging their achievements and rewarding excellence at the IFTA awards ceremony next month.”

Denise played the title role in the BBC drama by Dublin playwright and filmmaker Conor McPherson. She was joined in the three-part drama by Tom Hughes, who is known for his role in Victoria, and Irish actor Owen McDonnell, who appeared in Spooks.

Of course, Denise is no stranger to awards ceremonies. In 2016, she was presented with one of the world’s most prestigious theatre awards, the Olivier, beating Hollywood actresses, such as Nicole Kidman and Gemma Arterton.

She had been nominated for her performance in Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things.

She has also won the Best Actress Award at the Critics Circle Theatre Awards 2015 for the same part and she was nominated for the Best Actress Award by The Evening Standard for her “career-defining performance”, as an actress whose life has spun recklessly out of control because of her addiction to drink and drugs.

One of a family of 11 children, Denise left school in Clare at the age of 15 and later moved to London, where she studied at the Academy of Live and Reco