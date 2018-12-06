Hurlers play Cork in opening Munster league fixture

THE Clare hurlers will play Cork in Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday December 29 at 2pm in their opening group game in the Munster Senior Hurling League. They will play Waterford in Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Sunday January 6 at 3pm in their second group two game.

The opening round of the Co-Op Superstores Munster league will feature All-Ireland champions, Limerick playing Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Friday, December 14 in group one.

The league final will be played on Sunday January 13 with the venue and time to be confirmed.

“The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League,” Munster Council chairman, Jerry O’Sullivan said at the launch this week.