Home » Breaking News » Huge jobs boost for the Mid West

Huge jobs boost for the Mid West

US company Edwards Lifesciences Corportation has announced plans to employ 600 people in the Mid West, with 60 to be hired this year in Shannon.

A global leader in medical innovations for structural heart disease and surgical monitoring, the company has chosen the Mid West as the site for a new plant to manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies.

Pictured (L-R) welcoming the project are Minister Pat Breen, John McGrath, corporate vice president quality, regulatory, clinical, Edwards Lifesciences; Minister Heather Humphreys, alongside Joe Nuzzolese, corporate vice president, global supply chain Edwards Lifesciences and Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to open operations in the Mid-West of Ireland, with an expected investment totaling €80m and 600 new jobs. The global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, today announced that the company, headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, has chosen the Mid-West of Ireland for the location of a new plant to manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies. This new addition to Edwards’ global supply network, which includes a similar existing facility in the United States, will initially be configured to support the manufacturing of therapies that enable minimally invasive procedures on patients’ aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves, where open heart surgery would previously have been the norm.
Don Moloney / Press 22

It expects to begin hiring new employees in Shannon by June, in roles such as production staff, engineering and professional management.

The company plans to have completed a new purpose built manufacturing facility in the Mid West in 2020. Once operational 600 people are to be employed.

“On behalf of everyone in the Mid West I would like to warmly welcome Edwards Lifesciences to the region. Their presence here serves to highlight the attractiveness of the region as a destination for progressive, innovation-driven companies,” said Minister of State Pat Breen.

Tags

Check Also

Appeal to conserve water

Irish Water is advising customers in Clare that due to the extremely cold weather conditions …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)