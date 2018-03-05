Huge jobs boost for the Mid West

US company Edwards Lifesciences Corportation has announced plans to employ 600 people in the Mid West, with 60 to be hired this year in Shannon.

A global leader in medical innovations for structural heart disease and surgical monitoring, the company has chosen the Mid West as the site for a new plant to manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies.

It expects to begin hiring new employees in Shannon by June, in roles such as production staff, engineering and professional management.

The company plans to have completed a new purpose built manufacturing facility in the Mid West in 2020. Once operational 600 people are to be employed.

“On behalf of everyone in the Mid West I would like to warmly welcome Edwards Lifesciences to the region. Their presence here serves to highlight the attractiveness of the region as a destination for progressive, innovation-driven companies,” said Minister of State Pat Breen.