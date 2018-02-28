HSE on weather alert standby

All HSE Health Services in the Mid-West Region will be on standby with other agencies, to monitor the progress of the severe weather forecast for Ireland this week.

A status YELLOW weather advisory is in place in this area and it is expected both ground and air temperatures will be well below normal.

Bernard Gloster, chief officer HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and chair of the Health Service Mid-West Crisis Management Team for Major Emergencies, said, “The type of weather forecast is always of concern. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists can experience particular additional risks while travelling. We are asking people to be safe. As a particular additional reques, we are asking people to check on the most vulnerable. The elderly, those living alone, and those compromised by medical or social circumstances can experience severe weather in a much more harmful way than the rest of the community.”

For further advice and information please visit www.winterready.ie , listen to media for weather reports and updates and be aware that the adverse conditions are expected into the coming weekend.