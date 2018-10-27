Higgins expected to head Presidential poll

Outgoing President Michael D Higgins is expected to head the Presidential poll in Clare when all the votes are counted.

Counting has got underway for the Clare Constituency in the Auburn Lodge Hotel, Ennis. About 50 counters are separating the ballot papers for the Presidential Election and Blasphemy Referendum.

Twenty-five boxes have been opened out of total of 153. There is no official tally being conducted by political analysts at this count.

Returning officer, Pat Wallace estimates the first count made not be officially known until 4 or 5pm subject to official confirmation from Dublin Castle.

Early indications suggest Clare voters have voted in huge numbers for outgoing president Michael D Higgins with independent candidate Peter Casey finishing very strongly in second place. The former Dragon’s Den star is well ahead of the chasing pack with Joan Freeman likely to finish third while Sinn Féin’s Liadh ni Riadha and Séan Gallagher are neck-in-neck. It looks highly likely that Gavin Duffy will finished last in the race. This early indications in the Banner County are largely in line with the RTE exit poll. According to a tally of most of the boxes from Corofin National School, President Higgins was a runaway winner with 127 first preferences, Peter Casey finished way ahead of the others with 55 votes, Joan Freeman got 16, Liadh ni Riada 11 and Gavin Duffy 1.