group floats new adventure racing on Lough Derg

A SPORTS event management company has floated a new adventure racing competition, which is expected to attract more than 1,000 competitors to the banks of Lough Derg next September.

Killarney-based Elite Event Management has organised racing across various distances in three different disciplines of trail running, cycling and kayaking.

This exciting, brand-new event will see participants start and finish their event in Ballina and run, cycle and kayak their way around Lough Derg taking in locations like Tonn Toinne, Garrykennedy, Ballycuggaran and Moylussa, Killaloe.

There will be three routes to choose from for participants, the 22 kilometre ‘Challenge’ route, the 57 kilometre ‘Sport’ route and the 69 kilometre ‘Expert’ route.

According to the organisers, there will be a route to suit all levels of ability. By way of a guide for those new to the sport, the level of fitness required to compete in the ‘challenge’ is similar to what is required to run a 10km race.

Elite Event Management are working with support from Clare County Council, Tipperary County Council and Lough Derg Marketing Group to bring this high-profile event to the area.

Director, Oliver Kirwan, who is already looking forward to this new event, said the company has some fantastic events across Ireland and are really pleased to be able to bring the series to Lough Derg.

“The great thing about these events is that they’re really accessible and we would encourage local people to take a look and see if it’s something they’d like to challenge themselves with. We’ll be bringing more than 1,000 adventure racers here in September and we know the local community will put on a great reception as always. We are looking forward to it already,” he said.

Joe MacGrath, chief executive of Tipperary County Council and chairman of Lough Derg Marketing Group said the authority is delighted that Quest is coming to Lough Derg, particularly at a time of year when the tourist season is slowing down.

“With an estimated 1,000 adventure racers expected to attend, this event will boost the Lough Derg economy by an estimated €280,000. These events have a great reputation around the country and we look forward to welcoming adventure racers from around Ireland and abroad to experience all that Lough Derg has to offer for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies and culture seekers alike. We look forward to working with the team at Quest to promote and support this event,” he said.

Quest Adventure series has five Irish events in 2019, Quest Kenmare on March 2, Quest Glendalough on April 6, Quest 12/24 in Sneem and South Kerry on August 31, Quest Lough Derg on September 14 and Quest Killarney on October 12.

For more information visit www.questadventureseries.com/race/quest-lough-derg/

or email kelly@eliteevents.ie or call 0646635512.

Dan Danaher