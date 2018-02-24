Graduates reminded to claim Seanad vote

SENATOR Alice-Mary Higgins encourages all NUI graduates, including Shannon College of Hotel Management and Burren College of Art, to claim their vote in Seanad Éireann elections, before the registration deadline. All NUI graduates who are Irish citizens are entitled to vote in Seanad Éireann elections.

However, they must first claim their vote by downloading the voter registration form from NUI or phoning to request a form. Completed forms must be scanned and returned by next Monday, February 26.

NUI graduates who are living overseas are entitled to claim their vote and can vote in future Seanad elections from abroad through a postal vote.

Independent Senator Alice-Mary Higgins, who was elected to the NUI panel in Seanad Éireann in 2016, said, “On the centenary of Irish women winning the right to vote, I will continue to work for equality and democracy. I am committed to pressing for Seanad reform so that all Irish citizens will be entitled to vote in future Seanad elections. Whilst the Seanad reform process is underway, I encourage all NUI graduates to claim and exercise their right to vote in Seanad Éireann elections.”

Graduates from the following institutions with a degree or higher qualification are recognised NUI graduates: University College, Dublin; University College, Cork; NUI Galway; Maynooth University; Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland; National College of Art and Design; Shannon College of Hotel Management; Institute of Public Administration; St Angela’s College, Sligo, and Burren College of Art.