Government to ratify the UN CRPD

THE Government decision to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) has been lauded as a watershed moment for all of Irish society.

“Today marks a key moment, not only for people living with a disability, but also for their families, friends and support networks and for Irish society generally. Today the Government reaffirms its commitment to the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities by approving the process to initiate ratification of the Convention” commented Minister of State for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath.

The purpose of the Convention is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

“We will shortly bring a resolution to the Dáil that enables us to ratify the CRPD. This will be followed by the depositing of the instrument of amalgamation with the United Nations. The Convention enters into force 30 days after being deposited.

The Disability (Miscellaneous) Provisions Bill will be enacted by the end of 2018 along with a new Bill to provide safeguards for older people, persons with a disability and certain categories of people with mental health issues to ensure that they are not unlawfully deprived of their liberty in residential facilities. Minister McGrath paid tribute to the various disability stakeholder groups who have been instrumental in getting to the point of ratification.