Going back to your family roots

THERE will be an opportunity to go back to your roots in The Old Ground Hotel next week. The Clare Roots Society’s next meeting, on Thursday, September 21 at 8pm, will focus on tracing ancestors and beginning family histories.

According to John Bradley of the society, “The desire to delve into the history of your family can be triggered by various events, a marriage and the joining of two families, a new baby bringing a new generation and new grandparents, retirement and the need to fill your leisure time or the more challenging discoveries.

“Whatever triggered an interest in the subject, it is always wise to start with the known facts and verify these by obtaining the proof in the civil or church records.

“Everyone starting their family history these days instantly turns to the internet. It is essential, however, that a new researcher knows where to look.

“Maybe you have encountered a barrier in your genealogy research and you need help to find a brick wall solution when you have exhausted all other possibilities.

“Come along to The Old Ground Hotel on Thursday and get help and guidance from experienced members of Clare Root Society,” Mr Bradley said.

Clare Roots Society was established in 2006 to encourage people to do their own family research. Visit www.clareroots.org for more.

By Jessica Quinn