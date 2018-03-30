Get snapping for Ennis Rotary

BUDDING photographers are being encouraged to showcase their skills by taking part in a photography competition, run by Ennis Rotary Club, with the support of The Clare Champion.

Young people, aged between seven and 18, have the chance to win some picture-perfect prizes, while the overall winner will compete in the Rotary International All-Ireland final.

Participants are being asked to submit an image based on the theme ‘My Best Friend’. Judging the competition will be award-winning Clare Champion photographer John Kelly, commercial and wedding photographer Paul Corey and Chris Copley, a member of the committee of Ennis Camera Club.

The competition is now open, with April 6 the closing date for submissions.

According to organisers, they have already been blown away with some of the entries that have been received. However, it is not too late to get involved.

Photographs for the competition must be entered in digital format and winners will be printed and presented at an awards night on April 19.

Competition winners in each age group will receive valuable prizes and be published in The Clare Champion. The one overall winner will progress to an all-Ireland final, sponsored by Rotary International, for additional prizes and recognition.

Submissions can be made via email to ennisrotaryphotocompetition@gmail.com.

Entries must include properly completed and signed entry forms, which are available from www.clarechampion.ie/rotary/entryform.pdf

The photographs must have been taken within one year of the submission deadline of April 6. The competition is open to those aged from seven to 18, with the age categories taken as of August 31, 2018. Entries will be divided into three groups – junior, aged seven to 10; intermediate, aged 11 to 13 and senior, aged 14 to 18.

There will be first, second and third prizes of €40; €30 and €20 respectively presented, plus the overall winner’s photo will be entered in the District All-Ireland competition in April 2018.

The overall winner’s work will be printed, mounted and framed in A3 size, a prize valued at €100, supported by Ennis Camera Club.