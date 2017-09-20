Gardaí urge motorists to ‘take the pledge’

Gardaí in Clare are encouraging the county’s motorists to take the pledge and help make this Thursday European Day Without a Road Death. An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority (RSA), and the AA are some of the organisations that are getting behind the Project EDWARD safety initiative project.

Project EDWARD takes place for the second year in a row on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána in Ennis, “There’s no excuse not to exercise safety on the roads anytime you get behind the wheel, but drivers throughout Ireland and the continent are being urged to be particularly careful this coming Thursday. The long-term aim is to spearhead significant and sustained reduction in death and serious injury on roads across the world.”

Motorists are being urged to get behind the initiative by taking a road safety pledge and promising to take the following measures later this week.

Road safety pledge: I promise that I will:

· Remind my family, friends and colleagues to take extra care on the roads.

· Put my lights on for safety.

· Drive as safely as I can and follow the rules when behind the wheel or riding a motorbike or bicycle.

· Be extra vigilant and attentive to the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people and horse riders.

· Drive at speeds that are both legal and safe.

· Carry out proper safety checks on my tyres.

· Pay particular attention when driving near schools, and where there are lots of children.

· Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs/medicines that could impair safety.

· Look as far ahead as possible and not tailgate other drivers

· Always wear my seat belt and ensure that everyone with me wears theirs.

· Not use my mobile phone while driving.

· Ensuring I am not distracted by anything inside or outside the car, or inside my head.

· Set a good example to my passengers by driving calmly and safely.