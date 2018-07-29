Galway take control in second half

Galway 0-18 Clare 0-11

Clare’s dream of a place in the last four in the 2018 All-Ireland minor football championship was crushed by a powerful second half performance from Galway at O’Connor Park in Tullamore this Sunday afternoon.

Ahead by five points at half time, Clare played second fiddle to the Connacht champions in the second half and while Galway deserved victory, the final margin of seven points is rather flattering in their favour.

A strong wind blowing directly down the field played a big part in this game. It favoured Clare in the opening half and they struggled against the breeze after the interval.

Galway had drawn level before the end of the third quarter and the writing was on the wall for Clare from here on

At the end of an opening half in which Clare played with the aid of the breeze, the Banner side led by five points 0-8 to 0-3, all of Galway’s scores having come from frees by wing back Ryan Monahan.

The game was twenty seven minutes old before Galway had their opening score of the tie and at this stage Clare had 0-6 on the board with scores from Thomas Kelly (2), Shane Meehan (2), Keelan Guyler and Joey Droney.

The could have been further ahead as Droney had a great goal chance after twenty four minutes but his effort went narrowly win of the target

Clare started with two changes to the side which had been named on Thursday and both were in attack with Conor Carigg (Wolfe Tones) and Keelan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona) who plays his club football with Ennistymon replacing Padraic O’Donoghue and Kevin Keane respectively.

Best for Clare n the day were Daragh Conneely, Cillian Rouine, Thomas Kelly and Shane Meehan while Galway’s best were Tony Gill, Conor Raftery the team captain who excelled in the second half, Eoghan Tinney and second half substitute Oisin Gormley who scored three points from play

Clare; Michael Garrihy (St. Breckans); Jack Reidy (Shannon Gaels), Darragh Connelly (Ennistymon), John Murphy (Ennistymon); Conor Carigg (Wolfe Tones), Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon) Adam O’Cpnnor (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); Chibby Okoye (Banner), Emmett McMahon (Kildysart) 0-1; Thomas Kelly (Shannon Gaels) 0-2, Cian McDonagh (Doora-Barefield), Gavin D’Auria (Eire Og); Keelan Guyler (Ingh-Kilnamona) 0-2, Shane Meehan(Banner) 0-4, Joey Rouine (Ml. Cusacks) 0-1;

Subs; Gearoid O’Grdy (Kilmihil) for O’Connor; Tadhg Lillis (Doonbeg) 0-1 for Carigg; Padraic O’Donoghue (Cooraclare for D’Auria; Kevin Keane (Corofin) for Guyler; Robin Mounsey (Ruan) for Droney; Damian Lynch (Kilmurry-Ibrickane) for McDonagh (inj).

Galway; Donie Halloran; Ehan Walsh, Sean Black, Cian Deane; Ryan Monahan (0-6), Tony Gill (0-1), Cathal Sweeney; James McLoughlin, Conor Raftery (0-2); Liam Judge, Aidan Halloran (0-1), Eanna McCormack; Eoghan Tinney (0-2), Daniel Cox (0-1), Matthew Cooley.

Subs; Conor Halbard for Black; Oisin Gormley (0-3) for Judge; Tomo Culhane (0-1) for Cooley; Niall Cunningham (0-1) for McCormack; Sean Horkan for McLoughlin

Referee; Padraig O’Sullivan, Kerry

By Seamus Hayes