Galvin returns for Shannonside derby

Colm Galvin returns to the Clare starting line up for Sunday’s eagerly awaited Allianz hurling league quarter final clash with arch rivals Limerick.

Absent for last week’s meeting with Waterford having suffered a back injury in the loss to Wexford, Galvin has been passed fit and will resume his partnership with Tony Kelly in midfield.

Cathal Malone moves from midfield to wing forward and Galvin’s younger brother Ian drops down to the substitutes bench.

This is the only change to the starting line up from that which faced Waterford in Walsh Park last Sunday.

The team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Josephs), Jack Browne (Ballyea); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), David McInerney (Tulla), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Tony Kelly (Ballyea); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), John Conlon (Clonlara), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Conor McGrath (Cratloe), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs: Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), Ian Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), Daragh Corry (Tulla), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)

Sunday’s game will get underway at 4p.m. in the Gaelic grounds in Limerick

By Seamus Hayes