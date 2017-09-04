Football quarter final pairings

Three quarter finals in the senior football championship will take place on Saturday week alng with the remaining round 3 game which is between Lissycasey and Ennistymon.

The quarter final draw this evening produced some interesting pairings. West Clare neighbours Cooraclare and Miltown St. Josephs will play while title holders Kilmurry-Ibrickane will face Eire Og. Clondegad will take on Doonbeg while Cratloe await the winners of the Lissycasey v Ennistymon game.

In the senior B semi-finals O’Curryts will take on the losers of the Lissycasey/Ennistymon tie while St. Josephs, Doora-Barefield will face Corofin