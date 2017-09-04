Home » Sports » Football quarter final pairings

Football quarter final pairings

27 Views

Three quarter finals in the senior football championship will take place on Saturday week alng with the remaining round 3 game which is between Lissycasey and Ennistymon.

The quarter final draw this evening produced some interesting pairings. West Clare neighbours Cooraclare and Miltown St. Josephs will play while title holders Kilmurry-Ibrickane will face Eire Og. Clondegad will take on Doonbeg while Cratloe await the winners of the Lissycasey v Ennistymon game.

In the senior B semi-finals O’Curryts will take on the losers of the Lissycasey/Ennistymon tie while St. Josephs, Doora-Barefield will face Corofin

Tags

About Seamus Hayes

Check Also

Mouthwatering hurling pairings

Attendances at the quarter finals of the senior and intermediate hurling championships are expected to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion