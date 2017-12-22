Flynn live from New York on Christmas Eve

ENNIS broadcaster Colm Flynn will be bringing some Christmas cheer all the way from the Big Apple this festive season, as part of a very special radio show.

This Christmas Eve on RTÉ Radio 1, Colm will be broadcasting a live show from New York City, where he will be meeting a host of young Irish people, who have made the city their home.

He told The Clare Champion, “It will be a really special Christmas Eve show. It’s going to be really magical, with special guests, music in Central Park, the most in-demand Santa in the US and lots more.”

As they broadcast from the NPR studios in Midtown Manhattan, Colm and his guests will be exploring the highs and lows of Christmas in the magical city that never sleeps. Among his guests is a Galway girl, who is now head of social media for Teen Vogue magazine; a Cork woman, who designs floral arrangements for all the top movies shot in New York; and a Carlow man, who, at the age of 24, sold his whiskey business for $40 million.

There will also be music performed live in Central Park.

Colm will also be joined by New York immigration attorney and Clare native, Lorcan Shannon, who will be explaining to Colm how Trump’s presidency has changed the game for young Irish applying for visas.

A Christmas Card from New York will be on RTÉ Radio 1 this Christmas Eve at 3pm.