A UNITED Airlines flight from Rome to Chicago has diverted to Shannon this afternoon due to a bomb scare.

It is understood that an anti American slogan was written on a mirror in a bathroom of the aircraft. Furthermore, there was a mention of a bomb being on board.

The airport has remained open. At the time of writing the passengers have left the aircraft and many of them are on the tarmac outside the plane. The plane has been parked some distance away from the terminal building.