Home » Breaking News » First of the beast’s snowfalls hits Clare
The first snow shower heralds the arrival of The Beast From The East to Ennis town centre. Our picture shows Roisin Gallagher and Gary Mc Allister making their way down O Connell street. Photograph by John Kelly.

First of the beast’s snowfalls hits Clare

4,268 Views

The first of the pending snowfalls has begun in Clare this Tuesday evening with shoppers scurrying for cover from the hail and sleet which began falling.

As people buy up milk, bread and other emergency supplies ahead of the Beast from the East’s arrival Clare County Council has advised the public that it currently has 1,300 tonnes of rock salt are currently in storage at the local authority’s Depot/Maintenance facility at Beechpark which will facilitate 24 separate treatments of the entire road network.  An additional 500 tonnes of rock salt may be drawn down by the Local Authority if it is required.

A Status Yellow Weather Alert is in place for Clare with Met Éireann forecasting that air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts. Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek. A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to extend from the south late Thursday and Thursday night, with significant and disruptive accumulations.

Shannon Airport have confirmed that at this time, its schedules are set to run as normal over the coming days. However, we will be closely watching weather patterns as they develop later in the week and taking guidance from the National Emergency Planning Committee. Our Operations team are currently scaling up our snow and ice plans to deal with more adverse weather conditions in order to minimise any possible flight disruptions.

“As the weather takes hold we would, however, urge passengers, or those travelling to Shannon to collect passengers from, or bring them to the airport, to contact their relevant airline or check in on their website in advance of their journeys.  In the event that there are delays or changes to schedule, we will post same on our twitter account @shannonairport and on our website www.shannonairport.ie as soon as we are notified.

“People travelling to the airport are also welcome to contact our information desk at 061-712000 for any updates before making their journey.”

Clare County Council is urging members of the public to view the ‘Be Winter-Ready’ advice and information guide, which is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of preparing for severe weather at www.winterready.ie.

 

The first snow shower heralds the arrival of The Beast From The East to Ennis town centre as shoppers go about their business. Photograph by John Kelly.
The first snow shower heralds the arrival of The Beast From The East to Ennis town centre as shoppers go about their business. Photograph by John Kelly.
The first snow shower heralds the arrival of The Beast From The East to Ennis town centre as shoppers go about their business. Photograph by John Kelly.
The first snow shower heralds the arrival of The Beast From The East to Ennis town centre as shoppers go about their business. Photograph by John Kelly.
The first snow shower heralds the arrival of The Beast From The East to Ennis town centre as shoppers go about their business. Photograph by John Kelly.

About Carol Byrne

Carol Byrne is a reporter at The Clare Champion newspaper reporting on news in the East Clare area and the arts. She also covers the courts in County Clare and has received four national awards for this coverage from the Law Society of Ireland. A Masters in journalism graduate of NUI Galway, she also holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Limerick in Music and Media Studies. She began her career interning at The Limerick Leader and Clare FM, before taking up a full time post at The Clare Champion in 2006.

Check Also

ISME weather warning to employers

Employers have been advised to remain vigilant this week due to anticipated worsening of weather …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)