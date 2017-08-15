Facilities upgrade at Dromaan Harbour

New canoe facilities and services blocks have been provided at Dromaan Harbour in Whitegate as part of a regional initiative aimed at promoting water-based activities on Ireland’s third largest lake.

The Lough Derg Canoe Trail, an initiative of the Lough Derg Marketing Group and funded under the Lough Derg Stimulus Fund, aims to provides for new facilities at Killaloe, Ballycuggeran, and Scariff, Mountshannon and Dromaan harbours.

The design and development of the trail project is being led by Waterways Ireland in partnership with Clare County Council, Galway County Council and Tipperary County Council.

Councillor Pat Burke from Whitegate, Leas Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, has welcomed the completion of works at Dromaan Harbour which he described as “a hidden gem” in the Lough Derg Region.

The completed works at the Clare County Council owned harbour facility include trail information signage, a canoe storage rack and screening, and a new 3-unit service block and holding tank.

The Lough Derg Canoe Trail forms part of a wider initiative to develop and promote a Blueway on Lough Derg. Managed by a Steering Committee comprising the Lough Derg Marketing Group, Clare County Council, Tipperary County Council and Waterways Ireland, the proposed Blueway will be targeted for use by non-motorised water activity enthusiasts.

Internationally, Blueways are defined by trail heads, access and egress points, and readily available trail information.