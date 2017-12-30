Evan wishing for help for charity swim

EVAN Cronin is organising a swimathon for February 4, which will hopefully see 100km covered by multiple swimmers in five hours.

The Active Ennis Leisure Complex will be the venue for the swimathon, which will run from 12noon to 5pm. Make A Wish is the charity to benefit from funds raised.

“The whole point is to get as many people from the community involved. We have five hours to get 100km done in two lanes. It’s quite a challenge, so the more people we get involved the better,” said Evan.

He is preparing for an epic swim of his own later in the year.

“I’m swimming or attempting to swim the English Channel in September. Everything is booked; it’s all set to go. I’ve pledged €25,000 to Make A Wish and we’ll have to do a load of events prior to the Channel swim itself to raise all that money for them.”

The event on February 4 requires people to cover a total of 4,000 lengths of the pool.

“For the moment, I am pretty much focused on this, it’s the closest thing. Ultimately, we want to get as many people involved as we can.

“There’s going to be face painting for the kids, balloons and sweets, a raffle, all that sort of stuff. I want it to be as big of a day out as possible,” Evan says of the charity event.

Swimmers of all abilities are welcome to come and take part, with every single length counting towards the overall goal of 100km.

Anyone who would like to take part is asked to give Evan a call on 083 8376690 or email evanchannelswimming@gmail.com.