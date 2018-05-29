ESB swim warning for Ardnacrusha

During this spell of fine weather, ESB is reminding the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir. This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

These waters include the reservoirs at the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal, in South East Clare, Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork and Dunlewey Lough, Assaroe and Lough Nacung in County Donegal.