Eric Trump arrives in Doonbeg

ERIC Trump has arrived in Doonbeg and it is expected that he will be staying there for the few days.

President Trump’s 34 year old son is understood to be visiting with a group of friends and as well as playing golf, some business is also on his agenda.

Security personnel have been in the Doonbeg area for a few days already, making preparations for his arrival.

“I have 60 ice creams sent up to him this morning,” said local retailer Rita McInerney early this afternoon. She said she was pleased that Eric was visiting and that the fact he is bringing friends here may result in further benefits for the area.

Mr Trump’s visit comes at a time when Doonbeg is experiencing its highest temperatures for many years. On another recent visit of his the Long Village was battered by a storm which saw the hotel’s power going down, so he has certainly seen extremities during his trips to the area.

In a recent interview Eric spoke about the effect that entering politics has had on his father. “There would be far fewer headaches if it weren’t for politics, but it’s all worth it when you know you’re in it for the right reasons,” he said. “My father’s life became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president. He didn’t need to do this, but he was immensely frustrated with where the country was going.”

The Trumps bought Doonbeg Golf Club for an estimated €15 million back in 2014.