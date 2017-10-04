Emergency landing at Shannon

AN American Airlines flight from Miami to Paris was forced to divert to Shannon this morning.

It is understood that an emergency landing was required due to signs of a fire in the cargo hold. Emergency services met the plane upon it landing.

American Airlines have tweeted that they expect the flight to leave Shannon again at around 1pm.

One of the passengers on board tweeted, “Great start to our European adventure. We’re safe. Looks like it was a false alarm.” He also put up a picture of the plane alongside two fire brigades and an ambulance as well as a number of emergency services personnel and passengers.