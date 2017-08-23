Element Six staff on their bikes for charity

Element Six staff are set to get on their bikes to raise funds for a charity that has provided valuable support to a child of a worker at the Shannon based multi-national’s plant.

Members of staff will take on a 50km cycle in south east Clare as a ‘thank you’ to Cliona’s Foundation for its support for two year old Fionna Barry, who has spent most of his young life in hospital being treated for Infantile Spasms – a debilitating and life limiting illness that requires 24hour care.

Fionn’s father Trevor Barry works at Element 6 and staff have chosen Cliona’s Foundation as its designated charity for the year to give something back to the Limerick based organisation for its support for the two year old.

Fionn was diagnosed with the illness when he was just six months old and is unable to walk, stand or even sit unaided. He has also speech challenges and is visually impaired.

The cycle will take place on Friday week next, September 1st and will see staff take-off from the Shannon plant on a route that will take them to Sixmilebridge, Quin and Newmarket-on-Fergus before finishing back at Shannon.

Looking ahead to the cycle, organiser Grainne Loonam said: “Fionn is a young boy fighting a brave daily battle against a very serious and debilitating illness. Cliona’s Foundation has provided valuable financial support to his family to help them with the costs of his round-the-clock care and we just wanted to do something in return for the charity.”

“Cliona’s Foundation It does incredible work in providing financial assistance directly to parents of children with life-limiting or chronic complex care needs,” added Grainne.

“We have sponsorship cards printed and are asking staff to not just participate but also to raise funds for the event, which is our biggest fund raiser of the year so far. Trevor’s family is indebted to Cliona’s Foundation and their intervention is obviously something that we appreciate very much so we are hoping for a good return form the event.

“Additionally, cycling is a healthy activity so we are encouraging as many staff as possible to take part.”

Funds from Cliona’s Foundation are used to pay for the ‘hidden costs’, including accommodation, food, petrol and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by families who must take sick children to hospitals or other medical facilities for frequent treatments.

Fionn has a Facebook page if you wish to follow his story: https://www.facebook.com/fightforfionn/