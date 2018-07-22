Eight up for the Bricks

Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-14 Clondegad 0-13

Kilmurry-Ibrickane’s grip on the division 1 senior league (Cusack cup) was severely tested at Cooraclare this afternoon but while experiencing some anxious moments, they held on and made it eight title wins in a row when accounting for Clondegad,

In a game in which cards of all colours—yellow, black and red—were produced by referee Damian Fox, it was the greater experience of the title holders which proved decisive on the day.

The winners scored first through Dermot Coughlan in the third minute, a minute after they almost had a goal when Keith King got through but his effort missed the target. Clondegad then landed four in a row but Kilmurry-Ib responded with the next three and the sides were level at 0-4 each at the end of the opening quarter. They were level twice more in a half before Clondegad edged ahead to lead 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Two minutes before the break the challengers were dealt a huge blow when the experienced Brian Carigg was shown a black card following a tackle on Dermot Couthlan who caused huge problems to his side in the opening half.

The second half was just over a minute old when Kilmurry-Ibrickane was forced into a change as Ciaran Morrisseu picked up a black card.

Points were exchanged twice in the third quarter, a period in which the winners had a couple of bad wides. The introduction of the experience Noel Downes caused problems for Clondegad as Downes landed two excellent points to push his side two clear with ten minutes remaining.

As the game moved inside the last ten minutes the champions were dealt a huge blow as Keith King was shown a red card for a high tackle on Cillian Brennan.

Three minutes from the end of normal time the margin was still two with the holders ahead on a 0-13 to 0-11 score..

In the final minute of normal time substitute Colin McNeilis pointed to leave the minimum between the teams and Tadhg Lynch then kicked a huge score to level the tie and everything points to extra time.

Four minutes of additional time followed and as the game went into the final one of these, Kilmurry won a free 25 yards from goal and goalkeeper Ian McInerney came up field to kick what proved to be the winning point.

A few minutes later long serving Enda Coughlan accepted the cup from Clare GAA chairman Joe Cooney on a day when Shane Hickey, Aidan McCarthy, Keith King until his dismissal, Dermot Coughlan, particularly in the first half, Michael Hogan, Keelan Sexton,substitute Noel Downes and team vice captain Enda Coughlan played key roles.

For Clondegad who, understandably, were very disappointed with the end result, Cillian and Gary Brennan, James Murphy, Morgan Garry and Tadhg Lynch got through a lot of work

Kilmurry-Ibrickane; Ian McInerney (0-2); Ciaran Morrissey, Aidan McCarthy, Kieran Killeen; Dara Sexton, Shane Hickey, Mark Killeen; Enda Coughlan, Keith King; Michael Hogan, Niall Hickey, Dermot Coughlan (0-3); Mark McCarthy, Keelan Sexton (0-7, 5f), Eamonn Bracken;

Subs; Evan Talty for Morrissey (black card), Noel Downes(0-2) for Bracken; Stephen Moloney for N. Hickey

Clondegad; Liam Deasy; Conor Gavin, Cillian Brennan, Cormac Ryan; Frank Neylon, Peter Casey, Brian Carigg (0-1); Gary Brennan (0-4, f) James Murphy; Tadhg lynch (0-2), Barry Toner, Morgan Garry (0-1); Paudge McMahon (0-3, 1 f), Eoghan Donnellan (0-1), Sean McCarthy;

Subs; Joe Neylon for Carigg (black card); Niall Lynch for P. Casey; Colin McNeilis (0-1) for McCarthy; Brian Murphy for F. Neylon

Referee; Michael Talty, Kilmurry-Ibrickane

14 man Eire Og win Garry cup

Eire Og 0-14 Ennistymon 0-10

Despite being reduced to fourteen men seventeen minutes into the game, Eire Og were deserving winners of the Garry cup (division 2 football league) when they accounted for Ennistymon at Cooraclare in the opening game at Cooraclare this afternoon.

After a lively start in which they raced 0-3 to 0-1 clear, the sending off of forward Paddy O’Malley upset their balance for a few minutes and Ennistymon levelled at 0-3 each with five minutes of the half remaining. Eire Og finished the half strongly and led 0-6 to 0-4 at the break

Ennistymon returned with Inagh-Kilnamona’s Kevin Hehir in their line up and he caused problems for the Ennis side in the early stages and played a big part as Ennistymon fought back to lead 0-8 to 0-7 ten minutes into the half.

Eire Og stormed back, however and they added the next five points to go four clear with ten minutes to play. At this stage the North Clare side were also reduced to fourteen as defender Adam Ralph picked up a yellow and a black which resulted in his dismissal.

Ennistymon battled to the end but the winners finished with a brace of points from the outstanding Gavin Cooney which sealed a merited win

Eire Og; Niall O’Connor; Niall McMahon, Conor Brennan, Einne O’Connor; Tadhg Connellan, Sean Corry, Aidan McGrath; Shane Daniels (0-1), Conal O h-Ainifein (0-2); Danny Griffin, Danny Russell, David O’Halloran; Eimhin Courtney (0-3, 2f) Gavin Cooney (0-74f), Paddy O’Malley (0-1);

Subs; Liam Corry for Russell; Dara Walsh for D. O’Halloran;Ikem Ugweuru for Daniels; Cathal Darcy for Griffin; David McNamara for McGrath

Ennistymon; Noel Sexton; Laurence Healy, Sean O’Driscoll, Adam Ralph; Cathal Frawley, Joey Rouine, Tiernan Hogan; Mattie Kinch, Willie Murphy; Michael Leigh (0-1), Cian Shannon 0-2), Aaron McNulty (0-1); Joe Dowling (0-3,f), Sean McConigley (0-2), Ross O’Doherty;

Subs; Kevin Hehir for Kinch; Sean Rouine for McNulty; Michael Houlihan (0-1|) for Murphy; Michael McDonagh for Leigh; Oisin Vaughan for Frawley

Referee; Barry Kelly, Miltown;

By Seamus Hayes