EDEN judges to visit Scattery Island

SCATTERY Island will be visited by a panel of expert adjudicators next week, who will carry out an onsite assessment to determine the winner of this year’s EDEN (European Destination of Excellence) competition.

The island is one of three Irish finalists for the prestigious award, along with the Ceide Coast, Mayo and The Norman Way Wexford. The theme of the 2017 EU-wide competition is Tangible Cultural Tourism. Tangible cultural assets can include features such as traditional historical or archaeological monuments/sites, industrial sites, museums, theatres, galleries, contemporary architectural sites and urban districts.

Ian Lynch of Scattery Island Heritage and Development Group said, “We are delighted to be selected for this year’s EDEN Award shortlist. While it may be a surprise to many, locally we have long since recognised the unique and magical experience of Scattery Island. The Scattery Island Heritage and Development Group have worked hard over the last number of years with our partners in the OPW, Clare County Council and wider community groups to ensure development of the island has taken place in line with best practice, given its unique place in our local culture and its unparalleled built heritage spanning 1,400 years.